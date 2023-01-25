ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Iowa State announces hiring of Pauley as WR coach

(Ames) -- Iowa State has announced the hiring of North Dakota State wide receivers coach Noah Pauley to the same position with the Cyclones. Pauley has been on the NDSU staff since 2019 and helped lead the Bison to two Missouri Valley Football Conference championships and two NCAA Division I FCS national championships.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

ISU women's soccer adds transfer goalkeeper

(Ames) -- Iowa State women’s soccer has added transfer goalkeeper Haley Woodward. Woodward played the last two seasons at Houston and started 16 matches, finishing with 70 saves and a .745 save percentage. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Lincoln leaving MIAA for GLVC

(KMAland) -- Lincoln is leaving the MIAA for the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Blue Tigers have been a full-time member since 2010. They were also a member from 1970 to 1999. View the full release from MIAA here.
LINCOLN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy