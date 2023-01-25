Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts
As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
Business Insider
Zelenskyy aide resigns after suggesting Ukraine air defense caused a Russian missile to hit an apartment building, killing 44
A Ukrainian official resigned after suggesting Russia did not target a Dnipro apartment block with a missile. Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine shot down the Russian missile that hit the block, killing 44. The remarks caused outrage in Ukraine, and handed the Kremlin a PR coup.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
Policymakers might be prudent to consider not only possibilities of a long war but also how it might end sooner.
Putin's latest problem? His own military
Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov says that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned to recruiting convicts to staff military factories that are low on manpower.
OilPrice.com
Russia Races To Ramp Up Arms Production, Even If It Cripples Its Economy
While the issues with arms manufacturing in Russia have been covered in a number of analyses, production remains a serious challenge for the Russian defense industry as the Kremlin continues to search for answers to solve the problem of restoring its military power for its war against Ukraine (see EDM, July 7, October 31, November 17, 2022). Over the past two weeks, several actions demonstrate that Russia’s defense industry faces persistent troubles with increasing arms production rates.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
US Prepares Another Military Package For Ukraine As Putin Says 'No Doubt' Russia Will Win
The U.S. is preparing another major weapons package for Kyiv as Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had "no doubt" Russia would emerge victorious in the war against Ukraine. What Happened: The next tranche of military support will include additional artillery, ammunition and armor, likely Stryker armored combat vehicles,...
maritime-executive.com
Video: Two Turkish Cargo Ships Hit by Possible Missile in Ukraine
Two Turkish-owned cargo ships have reportedly come under attack at the port of Kherson, marking the first time in many months that commercial ships have been damaged during the fighting in Ukraine. Turkish TV is airing an undated video showing the bridge and accommodation block of one of the vessels on fire while the second ship was reported to have been hit possibly by shrapnel.
Putin Gives Military Commander New Goal for War: Ukraine
A Ukrainian intelligence representative said Putin has imposed a new deadline for his military chief to seize control of the Donbas region.
Serbia, caught between Europe and Russia, could move one step closer to normalizing relations with Kosovo
Serbia, Russia's longtime ally in Europe, is getting pressure from European Union and U.S. officials to finally normalize relations with its former province, Kosovo, which broke away from Serbia following the 1999 NATO war against Serbia.
Don’t be fooled: Germany’s U-turn on sending tanks to Ukraine is a reluctant one
If the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, chose to upgrade Germany’s military assistance to Ukraine this week, it was only as a result of the extreme amount of pressure that had been building up in recent days. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has thrust upon Germany the necessity of some...
US advises Ukraine to hold off on major offensive until latest arms shipment: report
The U.S. has warned Ukraine off of launching another counter-offensive against Russia until the latest round of weaponry and training has been successfully implemented.
The US is taking aim at Wagner, the only Russian force seemingly having any success in Ukraine, with crippling sanctions
Wagner's limited gains in eastern Ukraine have come at a high cost and triggered rifts between the mercenary group and the Russian military.
Putin Ruled Out Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine — Says Previous Warning Was Merely A Response To Western Threats
President Vladimir Putin, who earlier threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s territory, in October, reportedly denied having any intentions of using such devices in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Putin, speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, said it’s pointless for Moscow to strike Kyiv...
Comments / 0