Editor’s note: This story in among those featured in an ongoing series titled: “Evergreen stories,” which features the history associated with Fort Atkinson’s Evergreen Cemetery and the people who are interred within or — in this case — are working to make improvements to the property. President of the Evergreen Cemetery Association Brad Wilcox has described the cemetery as “an outdoor museum,” and serves as a source for finding and sharing the stories featured within this series.

