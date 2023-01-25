Read full article on original website
Whitewater: ‘If we don’t stand up, they’re going to fall down,’ Landmarks commissioner says
Four of Whitewater’s historical landmarks are deteriorating and in dire need of restoration. That was the message that members of the city’s Landmarks Commission shared with 40 people attending a presentation at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library Tuesday. The commission outlined the history and repairs needed to...
Scholarship offered by Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club; application deadline is March 31
The Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club has announced that it will be awarding its annual scholarship to an adult who is returning to education and who is planning to begin or continue a college or vocational technical program. According to information released by the club, a successful grant recipient will...
FCCU to award scholarships; application deadline is March 1
Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) has announced that it will be awarding $10,000 in scholarship money for the 2022-2023 school year. According to information released by the credit union, the scholarships are being offered “to help shoulder the cost of tuition so members can achieve their educational dreams.”. FCCU...
District recognizes January safety patrol students
The School District of Fort Atkinson recently honored nine members of its Safety Patrol program. Students honored in January include: Cora Goodearle and Tre Weiss, both of Purdy Elementary School; Maci Spies, Shelby Johnson and Elodie Thiess, all of Luther Elementary School; Addison Edwards and Mylee Giles, both of Barrie Elementary School, and Lincoln Beavers and Grade Buckingham, both of Rockwell Elementary School.
Evergreen stories: Building a home for bluebirds
Editor’s note: This story in among those featured in an ongoing series titled: “Evergreen stories,” which features the history associated with Fort Atkinson’s Evergreen Cemetery and the people who are interred within or — in this case — are working to make improvements to the property. President of the Evergreen Cemetery Association Brad Wilcox has described the cemetery as “an outdoor museum,” and serves as a source for finding and sharing the stories featured within this series.
U.S. Army Working Dog Program manager is K-9 Veterans Day speaker
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson — the sponsoring organization of K-9 Veterans Day in Wisconsin — has announced that U.S. Army Military Working Dog Program manager Sergeant Major Viridiana Lavalle will serve as keynote speaker at this year’s K-9 Veterans Day event. This year marks the...
City officials enact snow emergency beginning Saturday at noon
Fort Atkinson city officials have announced that a snow emergency will go into effect Saturday, at noon, and remain in effect until Sunday, at noon. During a snow emergency, all vehicles must be removed from public streets and alleys, according to the city’s announcement. Residents may park in municipal...
