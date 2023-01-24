ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kksa-am.com

Rueda Found Guilty of Murder

Sentencing is imminent by a Tom Green County Jury, which. found Abel Rueda guilty of Murder yesterday in the shooting. death of Juan Quintana. Quintana was shot outside a local. home in October of 2020. After four days of trial testimony, the. 5 man and the eight woman jury spent...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
kksa-am.com

ASU Ranked Among Top Online Schools in U.S.

Angelo State University has been ranked among the nation’s. top 25 “Best Online Colleges for 2023” by the EDsmart higher. education resource guide. This marks the fourth straight year. ASU has made the EDsmart rankings. On a 100-point scale,. ASU received a score of 88.2 to rank...
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy