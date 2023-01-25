Shrewsberry steers State College to Mid Penn lead over Cumberland Valley

MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Braeden Shrewsberry and the State College Little Lions came into Cumberland Valley Tuesday night boasting a 14-2 record looking for the lead in the Mid Penn conference, they would just need to get through a 14-1 Eagles team to do it.

JD Hunter and the Eagles didn’t make it easy, but State College eventually held on for a 60-49 win. Shrewsberry, the son of Penn State head coach Micah Shrewberry and a Penn State commit, led the Little Lions with 20 in the win. Hunter led the way for Cumberland Valley with 20 in the loss.

Cumberland Valley held a 14-13 lead after one, but hot shooting from Isaac Dye in the first half helped the the Little Lions to a 32-24 lead at the half. State College led by as many as 16 in the third quarter, but a fourth quarter run from the Eagles brought it within four in the final moments. From there, State College iced the game from the free throw line to polish off the 60-49 win and the lead in the Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth division.

“We know they’re a really good team, you can tell by their record,” Shrewsberry said. “We knew they weren’t going to go away, especially at home, we just had to maintain those runs and get stops down the stretch, it really came down to defense.”

