Mechanicsburg comes back to defeat Red Land

By Nick Petraccione
 3 days ago

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg battled back down double digits in the second half behind Gracen Nutt’s 17 points to defeat Red Land 40-35.

The Patriots did not back down from a Wildcats team that defeated them once already this season. The Patriots came out swinging in the first half, building a 30-20 lead into halftime, surpassing the 23 total points Red Land scored against Mechanicsburg in their matchup in December.

However the Wildcats chipped away to improve to 13-4 on the year.

abc27 News

abc27 News

