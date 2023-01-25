Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Notebook: Remembering the Ten, Cisse Update and Prepping for Ole Miss
STILLWATER — The Cowboys get a reprieve from the toughest league in America for the final rendition of the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Oklahoma State hosts Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU coach Mike Boynton met with reporters Thursday to discuss the upcoming weekend. Here are three things that stood out.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Ole Miss
Record 11-9 9-11 Points Per Game 68.2 67.5. Series History (OSU leads 3-0)
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Preview Ole Miss
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team hosts Ole Miss as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge at 7 p.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the Cowboys’ Thursday practice, Mike Boynton, Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson met with reporters to discuss the matchup.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Lands Commitment From In-State Running Back Rodney Fields
Oklahoma State’s coaching staff was rewarded in a big way on Friday with its early evaluation on talent by landing a big-time commitment from in-state running back prospect Rodney Fields. Fields is a 2024 recruit from Southeast High School in Oklahoma City whose only reported offer was the Cowboys following a visit to Stillwater earlier in the week.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers 2023 Three-star Running Back Sesi Vailahi from Utah
With National Signing Day coming up Wednesday, the Cowboys coaching staff is looking to put a few finishing touches on its 2023 class. After offering Broken Arrow offensive lineman Jamison Mejia on Monday, the Cowboys sent an offer to running back Sesi Vailahi out of Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Jan. 26): Previewing Cowboy Baseball, Examining OSU’s Tourney Hopes
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Four Cowboy Baseball players made preseason All-Big 12, including their ace transfer being named Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. • OSU and Texas lead the Big 12 in odds...
Comments / 0