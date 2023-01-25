ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Utah governor OKs bill banning gender-affirming health care

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor on Saturday signed bills that ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care and increasing teacher pay while allowing students to receive scholarships to pay for education outside the public school system. Gov. Spencer Cox, who had not taken a public position on the transgender care measure, signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk. The state’s Republican-dominated Legislature prioritized the ban and considered a first draft of the measure less than 10 days ago, two days after the Legislature opened this year’s session Jan. 17. Cox also signed another measure that would give students voucher-style scholarships to attend schools outside the public education system. it also gives teachers a raise.
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month...
Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals

Associated Press (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.
