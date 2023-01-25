Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
More than 7,500 migrants approved to come to the US under new program, data shows
More than 7,500 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti have been approved to come to the United States under a program set up by the Biden administration earlier this month, which administration officials have cited as contributing to a drop in border crossings, according to data obtained by CNN. President...
Utah governor OKs bill banning gender-affirming health care
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor on Saturday signed bills that ban youth from receiving gender-affirming health care and increasing teacher pay while allowing students to receive scholarships to pay for education outside the public school system. Gov. Spencer Cox, who had not taken a public position on the transgender care measure, signed it a day after the Legislature sent it to his desk. The state’s Republican-dominated Legislature prioritized the ban and considered a first draft of the measure less than 10 days ago, two days after the Legislature opened this year’s session Jan. 17. Cox also signed another measure that would give students voucher-style scholarships to attend schools outside the public education system. it also gives teachers a raise.
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month...
Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals
Associated Press (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.
