Read full article on original website
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Lakers: The Call That Never Came Helps Boston Rally to Sweep LA
When LeBron James barreled his way downhill with the game tied at 105 and the final seconds ticking off the clock, undoubtedly, there was contact. But the officials swallowed their whistle, prompting an irate James to smash the hardwood with both hands, then fall to the TD Garden parquet in ...
NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants Revealed
The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to begin on Friday, February 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah and on Saturday, Feb. 18, these four players will participate in the much-anticipated AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin Talk Kansas Loss
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, forward Jacob Toppin and shooting guard Antonio Reeves spoke to reporters following their 77-68 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night in Lexington. Tshiebwe scored a team-high 18 points and added nine rebounds. Toppin collected 14 points, four rebounds ...
Aces Players Share Hilarious Reactions to Candace Parker Signing
Las Vegas players weighed in on their thoughts of the seven-time All-Star joining the franchise.
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 128, Orlando 109
Percentages: FG .593, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (DeRozan 5-5, LaVine 3-7, Williams 2-4, Dragic 2-5, Vucevic 2-5, Jones Jr. 1-2, Dosunmu 1-4, White 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dosunmu 2, Vucevic 2, DeRozan, Williams). Turnovers: 12 (DeRozan 3, Vucevic 3, White 2, Caruso,...
Football schedule, picks today: Championship Sunday Games
Football games, picks today: Schedule for Championship SundayAll times Eastern 49ers at EaglesNFC ChampionshipSun., Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. | Fox Point spread: Philadelphia comes into the game as 2.5 point favorites over San Francisco, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 45.5 | Over -110 | ...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 117, Detroit 114
HOUSTON (117) Eason 7-15 1-1 16, Martin Jr. 7-11 1-2 15, Smith Jr. 2-12 3-4 7, Gordon 8-17 7-7 24, Nix 2-6 3-4 9, Garuba 3-3 0-0 8, Tate 6-10 1-1 13, Fernando 3-6 1-1 7, Christopher 4-8 2-4 11, Mathews 1-2 2-3 5, Washington Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-92 21-27 117.
Comments / 0