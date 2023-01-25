Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Achiuwa leads Raptors to 123-105 win over Trail Blazers
Precious Achiuwa scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in place of the injured OG Anunoby to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers
Precious Achiuwa’s career night powers Raptors past Blazers
Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to
Albany Herald
Eric Gordon, Rockets hang on in final seconds to edge Pistons
Eric Gordon scored 24 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-114 road win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Tari Eason had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kenyon Martin Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Houston.
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving carries Nets to ninth straight win over Knicks
Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets continued their recent dominance of the visiting New York Knicks in a 122-115 victory Saturday night in New York. Irving helped Brooklyn improve to 3-6 since losing star Kevin Durant to a sprained...
Albany Herald
Report: Pacers' Myles Turner agrees to 2-year, $60M extension
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner agreed on a two-year, $60 million contract extension, ESPN reported on Saturday. Per CAA Sports, Turner's representation, the deal includes an additional $17.1 million renegotiation on his 2022-23 salary.
Albany Herald
Bulls’ star trio helps turn back Magic rally
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 32 points apiece and Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday. Patrick Williams scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago snap a two-game losing skid....
Albany Herald
Nets G Ben Simmons (knee) out vs. Knicks
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the visiting New York Knicks due to left knee soreness. Simmons exited Brooklyn's 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in the third quarter and did not return.
Albany Herald
Healthy Hornets host surging Heat
If the Charlotte Hornets could just stay whole for an extended period, they might be onto something. The lineup could be close to that when the Miami Heat visit for Sunday afternoon's game in Charlotte, N.C.
Albany Herald
Two struggling teams collide when Grizzlies host Pacers
After a dreadful road trip out West, the beat-up Memphis Grizzlies return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon looking to snap a season-high five-game losing streak. The Grizzlies, owners of the NBA's best home record at 20-3, dropped all five of their games on their eight-day road...
Albany Herald
Julian Strawther scores career-high 40, No. 14 Gonzaga beats Portland
Julian Strawther had the game of his career Saturday, pumping in eight 3-pointers and scoring 40 points as No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 West Coast Conference win over Portland in Portland, Ore. With leading scorer Drew Timme limited to seven shots and eight points...
Albany Herald
Celtics G Marcus Smart (ankle) out vs. Lakers
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will sit out Saturday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers due to an ankle injury. The game will be the fourth in a row that Smart has missed since he sustained the injury in last Saturday's win against the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics have lost all three games without Smart.
Albany Herald
Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 3 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime, as the host Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. After David Pastrnak whipped...
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin Talk Kansas Loss
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, forward Jacob Toppin and shooting guard Antonio Reeves spoke to reporters following their 77-68 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night in Lexington. Tshiebwe scored a team-high 18 points and added nine rebounds. Toppin collected 14 points, four rebounds ...
