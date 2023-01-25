ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Albany Herald

Kyrie Irving carries Nets to ninth straight win over Knicks

Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets continued their recent dominance of the visiting New York Knicks in a 122-115 victory Saturday night in New York. Irving helped Brooklyn improve to 3-6 since losing star Kevin Durant to a sprained...
BROOKLYN, NY
Albany Herald

Bulls’ star trio helps turn back Magic rally

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 32 points apiece and Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday. Patrick Williams scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago snap a two-game losing skid....
CHICAGO, IL
Albany Herald

Nets G Ben Simmons (knee) out vs. Knicks

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the visiting New York Knicks due to left knee soreness. Simmons exited Brooklyn's 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in the third quarter and did not return.
BROOKLYN, NY
Albany Herald

Healthy Hornets host surging Heat

If the Charlotte Hornets could just stay whole for an extended period, they might be onto something. The lineup could be close to that when the Miami Heat visit for Sunday afternoon's game in Charlotte, N.C.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Albany Herald

Two struggling teams collide when Grizzlies host Pacers

After a dreadful road trip out West, the beat-up Memphis Grizzlies return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon looking to snap a season-high five-game losing streak. The Grizzlies, owners of the NBA's best home record at 20-3, dropped all five of their games on their eight-day road...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Albany Herald

Julian Strawther scores career-high 40, No. 14 Gonzaga beats Portland

Julian Strawther had the game of his career Saturday, pumping in eight 3-pointers and scoring 40 points as No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 West Coast Conference win over Portland in Portland, Ore. With leading scorer Drew Timme limited to seven shots and eight points...
PORTLAND, OR
Albany Herald

Celtics G Marcus Smart (ankle) out vs. Lakers

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will sit out Saturday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers due to an ankle injury. The game will be the fourth in a row that Smart has missed since he sustained the injury in last Saturday's win against the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics have lost all three games without Smart.
BOSTON, MA
Albany Herald

Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins

Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 3 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime, as the host Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. After David Pastrnak whipped...
BOSTON, MA

