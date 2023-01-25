Effective: 2023-01-30 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pike; Walthall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Tylertown affecting Walthall and Pike Counties. Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Tylertown. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, The road through the middle of Hidden Springs Resort Park will begin to flood along with low-lying farm and pasture land near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

