Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Syracuse basketball storms the Cassell at Virginia Tech searching for Quad 1 win (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― There used to be a sign above the entrace to the court at Virginia Tech’s home arena in Blacksburg, Virginia.
syracuse.com
Trevor Roe about to join dad, sister in Fayetteville-Manlius 1,000-point club
The last name Roe has been synonymous with Fayetteville-Manlius basketball greatness for decades. It began with Matt and has carried on with his children, Lexie and Trevor. Matt starred for F-M from 1983-86 and scored 1,127 points before going on to play in college for Syracuse and Maryland. Lexie followed in her father’s footsteps and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at F-M as well. She played from 2017-21 and finished her high school career with 1,203 points and is now a sophomore on the Niagara University women’s basketball team.
Section III wrestlers make history at first-ever girls wrestling state invitational (49 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — History was made at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena Friday when the New York State Public High School Association hosted the first-ever state-recognized girls wrestling invitational. 208 girls from around the state made their way to Syracuse to etch their names in history.
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU at Virginia Tech
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team heads south to take on Virginia Tech Saturday evening in Blacksburg, VA. Tip time is at 7 p.m. inside Cassell Coliseum. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found on the following...
Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
nique.net
Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63
The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
orangefizz.net
Elijah Moore can be the Start of a Recruiting Wave
Syracuse and Adam Weitsman are in hot pursuit of 2024 4-star shooting guard Elijah Moore, who’s making his college decision on Saturday. Experts around the recruiting world have predicted Moore will take his talents to SU, but nothing is certain until he announces it. Moore visited Syracuse with Weitsman on Tuesday for the North Carolina game and sat courtside with the big-name SU fan and a couple of rappers.
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Syracuse football wasn’t the only one to pass on Brock Purdy. Now, he’s in the NFC Championship
Syracuse, N.Y. — In 2017, Dave Boller sent then-Syracuse football offensive coordinator Sean Lewis to Arizona to watch a quarterback prospect he’d had his eye on. On the day Lewis was supposed to watch Brock Purdy throw, he had pricked his hand on a cactus and couldn’t throw properly because his thumb was swollen.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 30. A chilly, snowy weekend. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
As vehicle crashes kill more Syracuse residents, Mayor Walsh makes safer streets a priority
Syracuse, N.Y. – It’s not just guns wreaking havoc on Syracuse streets. Cars also are killing and maiming people, and the numbers are rising. Deaths from vehicle crashes on local Syracuse streets have increased more than 70% in the past five years, according to data provided by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council. The city averaged nine deaths a year for the five years ending in 2021, up from five in 2016. Crashes with serious injuries increased 12% over the same period.
This Upstate New York City Makes Top 100 Most Expensive Rental Markets In America
A new rent report highlighting the most expensive rental markets in America was released and one Upstate New York city made the top 100. Which city?. The online rental marketplace website Zumper has released its National Rent Report highlighting the most expensive places to rent in America. Syracuse ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. Syracuse came in at number 89 on the list:
WKTV
Future of Utica bowling alley not yet clear
Rumors have been swirling on social media about the sale of AMF Pin-O-Rama in Utica. The mayor says nothing is set in stone yet.
Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck
Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers
Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Circus comes to Oswego County
PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children. Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John...
