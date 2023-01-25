ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

syracuse.com

Trevor Roe about to join dad, sister in Fayetteville-Manlius 1,000-point club

The last name Roe has been synonymous with Fayetteville-Manlius basketball greatness for decades. It began with Matt and has carried on with his children, Lexie and Trevor. Matt starred for F-M from 1983-86 and scored 1,127 points before going on to play in college for Syracuse and Maryland. Lexie followed in her father’s footsteps and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at F-M as well. She played from 2017-21 and finished her high school career with 1,203 points and is now a sophomore on the Niagara University women’s basketball team.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU at Virginia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team heads south to take on Virginia Tech Saturday evening in Blacksburg, VA. Tip time is at 7 p.m. inside Cassell Coliseum. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found on the following...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
nique.net

Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63

The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Elijah Moore can be the Start of a Recruiting Wave

Syracuse and Adam Weitsman are in hot pursuit of 2024 4-star shooting guard Elijah Moore, who’s making his college decision on Saturday. Experts around the recruiting world have predicted Moore will take his talents to SU, but nothing is certain until he announces it. Moore visited Syracuse with Weitsman on Tuesday for the North Carolina game and sat courtside with the big-name SU fan and a couple of rappers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 30. A chilly, snowy weekend. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

As vehicle crashes kill more Syracuse residents, Mayor Walsh makes safer streets a priority

Syracuse, N.Y. – It’s not just guns wreaking havoc on Syracuse streets. Cars also are killing and maiming people, and the numbers are rising. Deaths from vehicle crashes on local Syracuse streets have increased more than 70% in the past five years, according to data provided by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council. The city averaged nine deaths a year for the five years ending in 2021, up from five in 2016. Crashes with serious injuries increased 12% over the same period.
SYRACUSE, NY
Q 105.7

This Upstate New York City Makes Top 100 Most Expensive Rental Markets In America

A new rent report highlighting the most expensive rental markets in America was released and one Upstate New York city made the top 100. Which city?. The online rental marketplace website Zumper has released its National Rent Report highlighting the most expensive places to rent in America. Syracuse ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. Syracuse came in at number 89 on the list:
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck

Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers

Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Circus comes to Oswego County

PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children. Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

