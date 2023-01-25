ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros hire Dana Brown as general manager

The wait for the Houston Astros to name their new general manager is finally over. Nearly three months after parting ways with James Click, the Astros announced Thursday that they have hired Dana Brown to serve as their next GM. Brown comes to Houston with an abundance of experience as a baseball executive, most recently spending the past four seasons as Vice President, Scouting for the Atlanta Braves.
Houston Chronicle

Astros prospects snubbed from MLB's Top 100 list

With two World Series titles and four American League pennants across the last six seasons, the Houston Astros have clearly found a winning formula. One would imagine they won't fret too much about Major League Baseball's recent prospect rankings. MLB Pipeline unveiled its preseason Top 100 Prospects list earlier this...
