LeBron James scores 46 against Clippers as he closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record

WPXI
NBA fines Joel Embiid $25K for triple crotch-chop gesture during Sixers-Nets
The NBA didn't appreciate Joel Embiid going for the full Triple H. Or the full Hingle McCringleberry, if that's more your speed. The Philadelphia 76ers star was fined $25,000 on Friday for what the league described as "an obscene gesture on the playing court" during Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. More specifically, Embiid was fined for doing a triple crotch chop after scoring an and-1 during the third quarter of a 137-133 Sixers win.
WPXI
Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82
Longtime college basketball analyst and iconic Final Four broadcaster Billy Packer died on Thursday, his sons announced on Twitter. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father died due to kidney failure after dealing with various health issues for several weeks in North Carolina. Packer spent more than...
WPXI
Mavericks star Luka Doncic reportedly day-to-day with 'mild' ankle sprain after leaving game vs. Suns early
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be day-to-day with a "mild" left ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Doncic was ruled out of their game against the Phoenix Suns after he rolled his ankle just a few minutes into the game on Thursday night. Early in the first quarter...
WPXI
NBA Fact or Fiction: Are the New York Knicks actually building something?
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward. [Last week on Fact or Fiction: Should Kyrie Irving represent the NBA...
WPXI
Portland aiming to extend Jerami Grant but is open to move others in trade market
Jerami Grant became eligible for a contract extension with the Trail Blazers earlier this month, and Portland has offered the athletic forward his maximum possible deal of four years, $112 million, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Grant has not accepted the offer, sources said, largely because the Blazers can extend him a larger contract with an additional fifth-year when free agency begins June 30.
WPXI
Sports world remembers Kobe, Gianna Bryant and the seven others lost three years ago today
This is a compilation of social media tributes to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash, three years ago today. "To heal, we must remember. And it's hard sometimes to remember. But that's how we heal." The message came as then-incoming President Joe Biden honored the nation's coronavirus victims.
