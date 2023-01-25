Peter Schiff Says DoJ Harassing Google With Antitrust Lawsuit: 'Consumers Need Protection From Government...Not Private Companies'

Read full article on original website
Why The White House Is Urging Congress To Increase The Powers Of Cryptocurrency Market Regulators
Four senior officials from the White House released a statement calling on Congress to increase its efforts in regulating the cryptocurrency market and expand the powers of regulators to prevent misuse of customers' assets and conflicts of interest. What Happened: The statement also recommended Congress strengthen transparency and disclosure requirements...
Edward Snowden Asks Elon Musk To Take Risks To Avoid Twitter Bankruptcy: 'You Could Change The World In 12 Months'
Edward Snowden said Thursday that there are “solutions to the censorship problem” which will keep Twitter out of bankruptcy. What Happened: The former U.S. intelligence contractor said that Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk could “could change the world within twelve months.”. Snowden urged Musk to “take...
Elon Musk Considering Selling $3B Worth New Twitter Shares To Pay Off Debt? Here's His One-Word Reply
Tesla CEO Elon Musk opted to finance his Twitter buy with a combination of equity and debt financing, with $13 billion of the $44 billion coming in the form of debt. What Happened: As Twitter struggles to turn things around and generate cash flow amid a tough macroeconomic condition, servicing of the debt could be a tall order for the Musk-led social media platform.
Trump's Attempt To Get Immunity From Jan. 6 Capitol Cop's Lawsuit Falls Flat
Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to have a lawsuit thrown out have failed. The legal action was brought on by Capitol police officers who suffered injuries in the Jan. 6 insurrection. What Happened: U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected claims by Trump that presidential immunity protected him from liability...
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion
Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
Unexpected Twist In Tech Layoffs: New Unemployment Claims Drop Amid Positive Economic Growth
Indeed, sweeping layoffs in the tech sector over the last couple of months are troubling, but a curious phenomenon has emerged. The number of new first-time applications for unemployment benefits actually decreased, according to Thursday’s jobs report. What Happened: After seasonal adjustments, initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by...
Tesla trial: did Musk’s tweet affect the firm’s stock price? Experts weigh in
Legal and finance experts say the car company’s attorneys face an ‘uphill battle’ to prove the billionaire’s tweets had no impact on shares
Billionaire Blows: Ackman Kicks Seventh Richest Man While He's Down, Calling Adani 'Fraud' Report 'Credible'
Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman says he found a scathing and exhaustive report by Hindenburg Research on India's Adani Group "highly credible and extremely well researched." What Happened? After a two-year investigation, Hindenburg presented “evidence” that the Adani Group has “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting...
As Chevron Buyback Irks Biden, Jared Bernstein Says Excessive Repurchases Have Been A Concern For President
U.S. Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein highlighted the fact that President Joe Biden considers excessive buybacks by corporations as problematic. What Happened: Bernstein’s comments come in the wake of renewed tensions between Biden and oil companies as Chevron Corporation CVX announced a $75 billion stock buyback as well as increased its dividend payout, according to its announcement on Wednesday. As a result, shares of the energy giant closed 4.88% higher on Thursday.
US-EU-SWISS Privacy Shield: The Five Things You Need to Know That Might Affect Your Start-up
Privacy Shield is a legal framework that has been designed to regulate the exchange of personal and commercial data between countries on both sides of the Atlantic. Privacy Shield or EU-US and Swiss-US. Privacy Shield Frameworks have been designed by the US Department of Commerce, the European Commission, and the Swiss Administration as a protocol for transatlantic exchanges of data.
Elon Musk Cautions Fed On Further Interest Rate Hikes: 'Quite A Serious Danger' Of Crushing Stock Market
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk raised concerns about the Federal Reserve increasing the interest rate by saying it could crush the stock market. During Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call last week, Musk said he's worried that rates will soon exceed the average return of the S&P 500 if the Fed pushes interest rates past 6%, reports the Business Insider.
FDA Says No To CBD Marketing As Food Or Dietary Supplement, Expert Warns Decision Could Effect Cannabis Legislation
In view of the growing CBD products market, the Food and Drug Administration convened a high-level internal working group to explore potential regulatory pathways for CBD products. In it, the FDA concluded that it would not regulate CBD as a food and dietary supplement ingredient. “Today we are announcing that...
Activision Blizzard Analyst Sees Its Deal With Microsoft Happening
Wedbush analyst Nick McKay assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI with an Outperform rating and a price target of $95. The analyst expects Microsoft Corp MSFT to close its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard over the next several months. At a high level, Microsoft must maintain the status quo...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Accused Of Witness Tampering, Prosecutors Seek Stricter Bail Conditions
In 2021, Bankman-Fried, as CEO of FTX, directed that many Signal and Slack communications be autodeleted. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and fraud charges, and his trial is scheduled to begin in October. Federal prosecutors have asked a Manhattan judge to impose stricter bail conditions on former...
Biden Warming Up To Musk? Tesla CEO Holds Talks With Key White House Officials Friday
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and President Joe Biden have in the past shared a frosty relationship, with the former accusing the latter of not acknowledging Tesla as the EV industry leader and instead touting General Motors Corp. GM as the frontrunner. What Happened: Against this backdrop, a Reuters...
Why Paul Krugman Says Media May Have Missed The 'Pretty Good Reality' Of Economy Under Joe Biden
Nobel laureate and noted economist Paul Krugman has highlighted the growth in the economy during the Biden administration noting that the media has missed the "pretty good reality." “So, if your picture of the economy came entirely from headlines and cable chyrons — which is probably true for many —...
Davos 2023: Former Obama Appointee Discusses How Circle Defragments The Global Economy
Leaders in finance and government recently convened at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss tough issues (i.e., post-pandemic fragmentation and multipolarity). Benzinga attended the event and interviewed Corey Then, Vice President of Global Policy at Circle. Then began his career in law, where one of...
Musk Dodges Questions On Twitter Censorship Of Modi Documentary: 'Not Possible For Me To Fix Every Aspect...'
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a question online related to “outright censorship” carried out by the platform of a documentary by the BBC on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What Happened: Musk was asked by a Twitter user about his commitment to “freedom of...
