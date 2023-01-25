Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Xavier Bledson’s 20 points off of the bench helped lead Indiana State to a 79-71 victory against Northern Iowa on Saturday. Bledson shot 7 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Sycamores (14-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Henry scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds. Cooper Neese shot 4 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. Zach Hobbs was 4 of 5 from distance for 14 points. The Sycamores broke a five-game skid.
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Phillip Russell scored 19 points and Southeast Missouri State beat Eastern Illinois 79-68 on Saturday. Russell added six assists for the Redhawks (12-11, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Adam Larson and Israel Barnes scored 11 points apiece. Larson blocked three shots. Yaakema Rose Jr. finished with 15 points, eight...
Streaking Indiana isn’t a one-man show, but if there is player that struggling Ohio State must stop when the teams play Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., it’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) have won four straight and in the past three games Jackson-Davis has been a...
