Orem, UT

Axios Salt Lake City

Most of Salt Lake's new cars are huge trucks

The affection for big trucks appears to be driven by image, with owners increasingly using words like "rugged" and "powerful" to describe them rather than "functional" or "reliable." The vast majority of Salt Lake's bestselling vehicles are trucks — a trend that could raise safety concerns after a spike in pedestrian deaths in traffic last year.Driving the news: Seven of the top-selling models in the Salt Lake market are pickups or truck-sized SUVs, according to registration data collected from January through November 2022 by S&P Global Mobility.Of nearly 43,000 top 10 models registered, trucks accounted for more than 75%.Catch up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
electrek.co

Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources Facebook post, the elk herd has been migrating down from the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon and crossing Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Aviation International News

Below Freezing and Snowing at Time of Phenom 300 Fatal Crash

According to the NTSB’s preliminary report released today, it was below freezing and snow was falling when an Embraer Phenom 300 crashed while taking off from Utah's Provo Municipal Airport at 11:35 a.m. on January 2. The pilot was killed and the three passengers were injured. The light twinjet was on a planned Part 91 personal flight to Chino, California.
PROVO, UT
lehifreepress.com

Lehi Couple surprised with $10,000

LEHI, Utah; January 27, 2023 —A Lehi couple was surprised with $10,000 on Friday, January 27, as a winner of Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes. Kyle and Kate Grotegut were told they had won a prize as part of the sweepstakes and were invited to come to Zions Bank in Lehi to collect their winnings. They had no idea how large the prize was until branch manager Paul Bradshaw presented them with a giant $10,000 bill.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

USA Climbing Camp for Paris 2024 begins in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As the Summer 2024 Olympic Games draws closer, those athletes looking to participate begin their training. “Let’s go! Let’s go!” someone yelled as athletes began their race up the climbing wall at the Momentum Indoor Climbing gym in Millcreek. It’s only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Frontrunner train sees significant delays due to trespasser on tracks

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Frontrunner train delays in both directions were seen Thursday morning following a "train vs. trespasser" incident between the Draper and South Jordan stations. Utah Transit Authority reported a bus bridge was in place between the Draper and South Jordan stations due to the situation.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
svinews.com

WHP: Driver was on meth

CASPER —Prosecutors formally charged a Utah man with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday in connection with a multi-car wreck that authorities say resulted from him driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated. Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, made his initial appearance...
WEST JORDAN, UT
airwaysmag.com

Delta Air Lines Firms Salt Lake City Expansion

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has firmed its ongoing commitment to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after finalising a new lease agreement at the facility. The new deal, announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, sees DL commit US$2.8bn in lease payments to 2044. The agreement will also give DL two further five-year renewal options, potentially extending the lease to 2054. Developments will see the airline grow its number of gates at the airport from 55 to 66 by 2027.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rmef.org

Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains

Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house

LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

