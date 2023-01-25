Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Most of Salt Lake's new cars are huge trucks
The affection for big trucks appears to be driven by image, with owners increasingly using words like "rugged" and "powerful" to describe them rather than "functional" or "reliable." The vast majority of Salt Lake's bestselling vehicles are trucks — a trend that could raise safety concerns after a spike in pedestrian deaths in traffic last year.Driving the news: Seven of the top-selling models in the Salt Lake market are pickups or truck-sized SUVs, according to registration data collected from January through November 2022 by S&P Global Mobility.Of nearly 43,000 top 10 models registered, trucks accounted for more than 75%.Catch up...
electrek.co
Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
ksl.com
Northern Utah construction projects could slow weekend traffic on Legacy Parkway
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville for the second straight weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the...
Geneva Rock's bid to expand mining into Draper again met with resistance
The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining held a public hearing Friday morning in response to controversy surrounding the Geneva Rock's request to expand operations within Draper City limits.
KSLTV
DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources Facebook post, the elk herd has been migrating down from the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon and crossing Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: 1 dead after vehicle strikes boat, trailer blocking roadway in Sanpete County
SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a Friday evening accident involving a boat and trailer blocking traffic on State Route 89 in Sanpete County. The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday near mile marker 261, south of Ephraim. A Chevrolet...
kjzz.com
Basement explosion blows out windows, starts fire in Utah County home
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Crews in Utah County responded to a Lehi home early Friday morning, after an explosion left a smoldering fire at the residence, authorities confirmed. The incident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m., Jan. 27, in the area of 300 East and Eagle Crest Drive. According to...
Aviation International News
Below Freezing and Snowing at Time of Phenom 300 Fatal Crash
According to the NTSB’s preliminary report released today, it was below freezing and snow was falling when an Embraer Phenom 300 crashed while taking off from Utah's Provo Municipal Airport at 11:35 a.m. on January 2. The pilot was killed and the three passengers were injured. The light twinjet was on a planned Part 91 personal flight to Chino, California.
lehifreepress.com
Lehi Couple surprised with $10,000
LEHI, Utah; January 27, 2023 —A Lehi couple was surprised with $10,000 on Friday, January 27, as a winner of Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes. Kyle and Kate Grotegut were told they had won a prize as part of the sweepstakes and were invited to come to Zions Bank in Lehi to collect their winnings. They had no idea how large the prize was until branch manager Paul Bradshaw presented them with a giant $10,000 bill.
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
KSLTV
USA Climbing Camp for Paris 2024 begins in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — As the Summer 2024 Olympic Games draws closer, those athletes looking to participate begin their training. “Let’s go! Let’s go!” someone yelled as athletes began their race up the climbing wall at the Momentum Indoor Climbing gym in Millcreek. It’s only...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Frontrunner train sees significant delays due to trespasser on tracks
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Frontrunner train delays in both directions were seen Thursday morning following a "train vs. trespasser" incident between the Draper and South Jordan stations. Utah Transit Authority reported a bus bridge was in place between the Draper and South Jordan stations due to the situation.
svinews.com
WHP: Driver was on meth
CASPER —Prosecutors formally charged a Utah man with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday in connection with a multi-car wreck that authorities say resulted from him driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated. Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, made his initial appearance...
airwaysmag.com
Delta Air Lines Firms Salt Lake City Expansion
DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has firmed its ongoing commitment to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after finalising a new lease agreement at the facility. The new deal, announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, sees DL commit US$2.8bn in lease payments to 2044. The agreement will also give DL two further five-year renewal options, potentially extending the lease to 2054. Developments will see the airline grow its number of gates at the airport from 55 to 66 by 2027.
rmef.org
Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains
Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
KSLTV
Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house
LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
Study pinpoints refinery as major source of Utah's 'brown clouds'
A new federal report pinpoints a magnesium plant as a major contributor to the winter "brown clouds" often seen over northern Utah, and Salt Lake City in particular.
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
Thief abandons stolen truck in parking lot but takes firearm stored inside: SLCPD
A man reportedly had his truck stolen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and when he recovered it a day later, the unsecured gun he had stored inside the vehicle was gone.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
