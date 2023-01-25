ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Pacelli’s Boys win rivalry showdown with Brookstone

By Jack Patterson
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Whenever Pacelli and Brookstone get together, no matter the sport, you’re usually in for a hard fought game. It was more of the same Tuesday night at Illges Gym, as Pacelli fought off a game Brookstone squad before pulling away for a 67-46 win. Catch the highlights in the video player above.

