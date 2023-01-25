Read full article on original website
Police investigating after person shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a person was shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood overnight. According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street at around 1:06 a.m. for a one-round ShotSpotter alert. Police found a scene with shell casings...
McKeesport police searching for missing 34-year-old man
MCKEESPORT — Police in the City of McKeesport are searching for a missing 34-year-old man. They say Kenneth Lennex was last seen traveling the city of Pittsburgh on Jan. 22. Lennex is described as a white man who is 6 feet and 1 inch tall. He is approximately 204 pounds.
wtae.com
Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
wtae.com
Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh
One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
wtae.com
South Side Slopes shooting sends one to the hospital
PITTSBURGH — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street around 1 a.m. after a Shotspotter alert. Officers found shell casings in the area as well as a firearm near Shamokin Street.
wtae.com
Man found shot to death in wooded area of Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the city's Elliott neighborhood Thursday. The medical examiner's office said Kenneth A. Lennex, 34, of Dravosburg, was found dead in a wooded area at Herrod and Bond streets. Lennex's death was ruled a homicide. Police...
Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing 35 separate charges stemming from a police chase and crash earlier this month.Police said David Long drove away from officers after they tried to pull him over for reckless driving on Frankstown Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Long crashed head-on into another car then ran away. Two people in the other car were injured. Police said they found three large bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $370 of cash in Long's car. He's facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.
Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
Pittsburgh police seeing increase in car break-ins in Mount Washington
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are seeing an increased number of car break-ins in the Mount Washington area. “Kid walked down the driveway nonchalantly. Unfortunately, I left my truck unlocked and he got right in sat in for a little bit and just left, took what he wanted,” said Jonathon Fallert, who lives in the neighborhood.
Police: 2 sports cars, nearly $36K in cash, drugs seized in raid at Lower Burrell car shop, Plum home
A Mustang and a Maserati along with $15,000 worth of drugs, body armor and nearly $36,000 in cash were seized during a raid Monday at a Lower Burrell auto repair shop and a home in Plum, according to authorities. A team of agents and police officers from New Kensington and...
wtae.com
Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
Victim in Parkway East crash near turnpike early Thursday has been identified
A passenger in a van was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Parkway East in Monroeville, according to state police. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Fannie Stoltzfus, 84, of Romulus. The van was traveling near the on-ramp for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Troopers...
Man accused of spitting, throwing hot coffee in AVH nurse’s face charged with felony assault
A South Greensburg man was arrested on charges that he assaulted an emergency room nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison. James Gregory Wilbur, 55, of the 1100 block of Spruce Street faces a felony count of aggravated assault along with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to court records.
Homicide detectives, Allegheny County DA continue investigating death of Brackenridge police chief
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — County homicide detectives on Wednesday laid out a play-by-play of the events that took place in Brackenridge when police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty. “Swan [the suspect] covered a lot of geography and there are some issues with...
State police investigating situation involving intimate photos of former Baden Borough police chief
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating a situation involving intimate photos of the former Baden Borough police chief, Channel 11 has confirmed. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation. Police said the images involving the former chief and another victim...
wtae.com
Video captures fight inside Brashear High School
PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
WFMJ.com
Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
wtae.com
One person injured in Washington County house fire
One person was injured in a late-night fire in Washington County Thursday. Firefighters were called to a home on Latta Hollow Road in Allenport Borough just before midnight. One person from inside the home was hurt and taken to the hospital. More headlines from WTAE:. Lawmaker proposing ‘Damar’s Law’...
wtae.com
Woman testifies against husband accused of shooting her on I-579 in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man accused of shooting his wife on Interstate 579 and leaving her there appeared in court on Thursday afternoon. Thirty-seven-year-old Kevin Crew is facing a list of charges, including aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person. His wife used...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania care home worker sentenced to 17 years for abusing residents
A man will spend 17 years in prison for abusing people with physical and mental disabilities in Beaver County. Last year, Zachary Dinell admitted to recording himself abusing people at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton. Residents of the care facility were punched, kicked, choked and had liquids rubbed into their...
