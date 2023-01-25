ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh

One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

South Side Slopes shooting sends one to the hospital

PITTSBURGH — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street around 1 a.m. after a Shotspotter alert. Officers found shell casings in the area as well as a firearm near Shamokin Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing 35 separate charges stemming from a police chase and crash earlier this month.Police said David Long drove away from officers after they tried to pull him over for reckless driving on Frankstown Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Long crashed head-on into another car then ran away. Two people in the other car were injured.  Police said they found three large bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $370 of cash in Long's car.  He's facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
wtae.com

Video captures fight inside Brashear High School

PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person injured in Washington County house fire

One person was injured in a late-night fire in Washington County Thursday. Firefighters were called to a home on Latta Hollow Road in Allenport Borough just before midnight. One person from inside the home was hurt and taken to the hospital. More headlines from WTAE:. Lawmaker proposing ‘Damar’s Law’...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

