Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Emporia High boys wrestlers third at Chanute; girls compete at Junction City
The Emporia High wrestling teams had their final tune-ups before next weekend’s Centennial League Tournament Saturday. The Emporia High boys finished third in the SEK Invitational at Chanute. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won the 150-pound bracket. Three Spartans finished second, Christian Trujillo at 157, Davian White at 165 and Jesse Ultreres...
KVOE
Emporia High boys swim and diving team takes sixth at home meet
The Emporia High boys swim and diving team finished sixth in its final home meet of the season Saturday. On the diving side, senior Braxton Higgins won the 11-dive meet with a score of 531.80. Alex Allemang finished fourth in diving. On the swim side, the Spartans got three consideration...
KVOE
Emporia High girls basketball falls 46-43 to Seaman at buzzer in Glacier’s Edge Tournament championship game
The Emporia High girls basketball team fell in the Glacier’s Edge Tournament Championship game to Topeka-Seaman, 46-43. Emporia High had trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter and managed to tie the game at 43. Seaman got a 3-pointer by Taylin Stallbaumer at the buzzer to win it. The...
KVOE
Lyon County League Tournament Finals Saturday set
The finals are set for the 102nd Lyon County League basketball tournament. In the girls’ Championship game, Lebo will play Olpe. Lebo advanced with a 37-14 win over Burlingame. Olpe advanced with a 41-34 win over Madison. In the boys’ Championship game, Olpe will play Lebo. Olpe advanced...
KVOE
Lyon County League Tournament consolation semifinals
At the 102nd Lyon County League basketball tournament Thursday, the consolation semi-finals were played. On the girls’ side, Southern Coffey County outscored Waverly 53-39 and Marais des Cygnes Valley was a 50-42 winner over Hartford. On the boys’ side, Hartford outscored Marais des Cygnes Valley 50-38 and Waverly was...
KVOE
Kansas State and Kansas to play SEC opponents
The Kansas State Wildcats host Florida. Coach Jerome Tang says this will be a fun game. Tipoff for the game is set for 5 pm. Due to coverage of the Lyon County League tournament that game will not be broadcast. Kansas plays at Kentucky. Coach Bill Self says they will...
KVOE
Gas prices back above $3 a gallon across listening area
Local gas prices are back on the rise and have now exceeded $3 per gallon across the area. In Emporia, prices are now well over $3 a gallon ranging from $3.09 to $3.29. This reflects a roughly 40-cent increase over the past month alone. Chase County boasts the highest price...
KVOE
LCAT 2022 ridership on par with 2021 numbers
LCAT ridership numbers fared well last year, given the ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Director Shane Brunner says there were about 30,000 rides last year, on par with 2021. LCAT now has two routes for Lyon County riders in addition to its routes in the Emporia city limits. Transportation Director Janice Arb says the recent response from greater Lyon County has been surprising.
KVOE
Camp Alexander returning to full operations for 2023 summer season
Summer will be here before you know it. This year, Camp Alexander returns full swing to invite the children of Lyon County to a fun-filled week. The camp focuses on the power of exploration, nature, and creativity as kids are allowed to hike through trails and create arts and crafts.
KVOE
Emporia Spanish Speakers is mobilizing to bring its Spanish learning program to more communities in Kansas
Emporia Spanish Speakers will be offering again Spanish classes to the community starting in February as they also start planning how to expand their services across Kansas to show the importance of creating a bilingual community. For the last five years, Emporia Spanish Speakers has strived to motivate English speakers...
KVOE
Flint Hills Technical College honors Simmons with inaugural Prairie Fire Award
Flint Hills Technical College has now begun what it hopes to be a proud tradition of honoring and recognizing its various community partners. Friday, FHTC awarded the first annual Prairie Fire Award to Simmons Pet Food as part of a special reception at the Gufler Mansion. FHTC Vice President for Advancement Mike Crouch says the award is meant to honor more than just financial contributions to the college.
KVOE
Water service restored following water main break in west Emporia
Water service has been restored following an early morning water main break in a portion of west Emporia. The break was reported just before 8 am Thursday morning on Stanton Street. Repairs were completed just before 2 pm, however, the exact size of the line and the cause of the break have not been divulged.
KVOE
Audio – Friday – 01-27-23
Newsmaker: Steve Blocker discusses Camp Alexander’s annual board meeting and looks ahead to 2023 activities. Newsmaker 2: Emporia Symphony Orchestra Conductor Ramiro Miranda on upcoming concerts.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health making strides with recruitment, retention
Recruitment and retention are perhaps more important for employers than ever, and Newman Regional Health says it is making strides in both categories. Following the January Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, CEO Bob Wright said nursing retention is doing well — especially after a few simple tweaks in the onboarding process.
KVOE
CareArc proposes new form of COVID-19 testing to Lyon County Commission Thursday
As the state of Kansas is looking for partners to explore a new form of COVID-19 testing, Lyon County Commissioners are currently pondering the possibility. The consideration comes following the quarterly CareArc report delivered by Executive Director Renee Hively. During that time Hively discussed the potential for “wastewater surveillance” which tests wastewater samples for the COVID virus.
KVOE
Lyon County fentanyl distribution case moving towards trial
Potential trial dates are now on the docket in Lyon County’s first significant case of illegal fentanyl distribution. Following a hearing Thursday, Terry Don Cummings was set for trial to possibly start March 20, April 10 or May 1, depending on the results of a status hearing March 15. Judge Lee Fowler is presiding over this case.
KVOE
Osage City Police investigating recent catalytic converter thefts
The Osage City Police Department says it’s investigating a recent run of catalytic converter thefts. Officers say they have written reports involving at least three thefts. Officers also say stealing a converter means thieves have to get under the targeted vehicle and “probably…make some noise” in the process.
KVOE
Osage County death row inmate files civil lawsuit in effort to reduce or overturn sentence
The Osage County man sitting on death row for the murders of several family members over a decade ago has filed a civil lawsuit to possibly shorten or overturn his sentence. The defense attorney for James Kraig Kahler, Julia Spainhour, has listed 14 grounds for the lawsuit, alleging violations of Kahler’s right to be free from cruel or unusual punishment; violations leading to an inability to provide effective counsel; jury selection and misconduct issues; conflicts of interest among Kahler’s initial defense team; prosecutor error; and what Spainhour says is the arbitrary use of the death penalty, which she says violates both the US and Kansas constitutions.
Comments / 0