The Osage County man sitting on death row for the murders of several family members over a decade ago has filed a civil lawsuit to possibly shorten or overturn his sentence. The defense attorney for James Kraig Kahler, Julia Spainhour, has listed 14 grounds for the lawsuit, alleging violations of Kahler’s right to be free from cruel or unusual punishment; violations leading to an inability to provide effective counsel; jury selection and misconduct issues; conflicts of interest among Kahler’s initial defense team; prosecutor error; and what Spainhour says is the arbitrary use of the death penalty, which she says violates both the US and Kansas constitutions.

OSAGE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO