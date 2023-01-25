Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Deadline extended for DreamBuilder program to Friday
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison Partners, along with Americas Small Business development Center (SBDC) are please to announce the return of the DreamBuilder Program- an in person/on-line business training program for aspiring entrepreneurs. The deadline for registering for this years program has been extended to Friday. DreamBuilder, developed by Freeport-McMoRan...
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Laetitia Cook Rotter, Fort Madison
Laetitia Cook Rotter, of Fort Madison, passed away at her home on Jan 26, 2023. The daughter of Benjamin and Ernestine Pletscher Cook, she was the 4th generation of her family to reside on the ancestral acres of the Cook Family Farm between Primrose and Mt Hamill, Iowa. She rode...
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Betty A. Peterson, 90, Keokuk
Betty A. Peterson passed away and joined her beloved husband Pete, in Heaven on Thursday, January 26, 2023, with her daughters by her side. Betty was born on January 22, 1933, the daughter of Orville and Irene Jones Downs, and grew up on Middle Road in Keokuk. On February 16,...
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point obituary – Jesse W. McGee, 65, Fort Madison
Jesse W. McGee, 65, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 8:57 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home. Born on June 13, 1957, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Jesse Robert and Mildred Viola (Thompson) McGee. He is survived by his four children: Jesse (Danielle) McGee of Kahoka,...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Kathleen Susan Cornelius, 69, Keokuk
Kathleen Susan Cornelius, 69, of Keokuk, IA died Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft. Madison, IA. She was born December 9, 1953 in Hannibal MO the daughter of Abbott and Dody Stout Shearman. Kathleen graduated from West Pike High School in Hull, IL. On...
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Pen City Current
Kemper makes statement at regionals
CEDAR RAPIDS – Hailey Kemper has learned a valuable lesson in reckoning. The Lady Hound sophomore beat two wrestlers who had beaten her multiple times earlier this year as she worked her way through the 100 lb .bracket at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Region 5 state qualifier in Cedar Rapids.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
Pen City Current
Lady Crusaders get 10th win of the year
FORt MADISON - Allowing just three points in a half?. “I’ll take it,” Holy Trinity girls basketball coach Tony Johnson said. The Crusaders’ offense has been working well lately. Now the defense is doing its job as well. The 53-18 win over Van Buren County at Shottenkirk...
ems1.com
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
Pen City Current
Carthage resident arrested with 100+ grams of meth
CARTHAGE - A Carthage man was arrested after Illinois authorities found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. According to release from Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy and Carthage Police Chief Derek Himan, on 1/25/2023 at approximately 9:08 pm deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage.
KWQC
One girl and one boy in custody following Moline Police chase involving stolen vehicle
Mikaylah Bird was a cheerleader at Northeast High School. She passed away at 15 years old. Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Students First Act’ into law. Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private school tuition.
Pen City Current
Holy Trinity boys win back-to-back games
FORT MADISON - John Hellige challenged his Holy Trinity boys basketball team after Tuesday’s loss at Notre Dame. The Crusaders responded with back-to-back wins, including Friday’s 63-40 victory over Van Buren County at Shottenkirk Gymnasium. Holy Trinity (7-12 overall, 4-9 SEI Superconference South Division) took control of the...
Pen City Current
Snaadt racks up 28 in HTC win over Wapello
WAPELLO – Teagan Snaadt had just five points in the first half Tuesday night in the Crusaders' 82-39 win over Wapello on the road. But the sophomore then put up sixteen in the third period on her way to 28 points to lead Holy Trinity to the SEI Superconference win.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect drove into oncoming cars, led chase, officers allege
A 32-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he led officers on a chase then took off running through a field. Ronald Hanchett Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show. At 1:43 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police...
25newsnow.com
Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
