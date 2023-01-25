ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Pen City Current

Deadline extended for DreamBuilder program to Friday

FORT MADISON - Fort Madison Partners, along with Americas Small Business development Center (SBDC) are please to announce the return of the DreamBuilder Program- an in person/on-line business training program for aspiring entrepreneurs. The deadline for registering for this years program has been extended to Friday. DreamBuilder, developed by Freeport-McMoRan...
FORT MADISON, IA
97X

Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good

Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
DAVENPORT, IA
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Kathleen Susan Cornelius, 69, Keokuk

Kathleen Susan Cornelius, 69, of Keokuk, IA died Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft. Madison, IA. She was born December 9, 1953 in Hannibal MO the daughter of Abbott and Dody Stout Shearman. Kathleen graduated from West Pike High School in Hull, IL. On...
KEOKUK, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Kemper makes statement at regionals

CEDAR RAPIDS – Hailey Kemper has learned a valuable lesson in reckoning. The Lady Hound sophomore beat two wrestlers who had beaten her multiple times earlier this year as she worked her way through the 100 lb .bracket at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Region 5 state qualifier in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

Lady Crusaders get 10th win of the year

FORt MADISON - Allowing just three points in a half?. “I’ll take it,” Holy Trinity girls basketball coach Tony Johnson said. The Crusaders’ offense has been working well lately. Now the defense is doing its job as well. The 53-18 win over Van Buren County at Shottenkirk...
FORT MADISON, IA
ems1.com

Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Pen City Current

Carthage resident arrested with 100+ grams of meth

CARTHAGE - A Carthage man was arrested after Illinois authorities found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop. According to release from Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy and Carthage Police Chief Derek Himan, on 1/25/2023 at approximately 9:08 pm deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage.
CARTHAGE, IL
Pen City Current

Holy Trinity boys win back-to-back games

FORT MADISON - John Hellige challenged his Holy Trinity boys basketball team after Tuesday’s loss at Notre Dame. The Crusaders responded with back-to-back wins, including Friday’s 63-40 victory over Van Buren County at Shottenkirk Gymnasium. Holy Trinity (7-12 overall, 4-9 SEI Superconference South Division) took control of the...
KEOSAUQUA, IA
Pen City Current

Snaadt racks up 28 in HTC win over Wapello

WAPELLO – Teagan Snaadt had just five points in the first half Tuesday night in the Crusaders' 82-39 win over Wapello on the road. But the sophomore then put up sixteen in the third period on her way to 28 points to lead Holy Trinity to the SEI Superconference win.
WAPELLO, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect drove into oncoming cars, led chase, officers allege

A 32-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he led officers on a chase then took off running through a field. Ronald Hanchett Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show. At 1:43 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police...
DAVENPORT, IA
25newsnow.com

Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
GALESBURG, IL

