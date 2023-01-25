Tonight on Saturday Night Live, host Michael B. Jordan and Bowen Yang got into the voice-over booth for Street Fighter 6 — the latest in the combat video game franchise from Capcom. The sketch titled “Video Game Session” opens with the director, played by Andrew Dismukes, kicking off the day’s session with voice actors Trace (Jordan) and Danny (Yang). “Excited to be here, thanks,” says Trace — with Danny adding, “Thrilled to be on board. Woo!” “Thanks for coming in last minute, Danny,” says the director. “Our last actor Frank quit due to creative differences — and because I slept with his wife.” “Actors,”...

41 MINUTES AGO