‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
SNL’s Michael Che Gets Groans for Roasting Taylor Swift Fans
Kenan Thompson managed to work a cursory mention of Tyre Nichols’ killing by Memphis police officers into Saturday Night Live’s unrelated cold open sketch this week. And Colin Jost and Michael Che seemed to agree that the biggest news story of the week was just too bleak to joke about on “Weekend Update.”Instead, the pair focused on Facebook welcoming Donald Trump back on its platform after a two-year ban—“this time they’ll put guardrails in place to keep him under control, which I think is the same thing they said every time they try today reopen Jurassic Park”—and the search for...
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
