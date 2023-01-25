CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people who say they were victims of a violent home invasion told investigators they escaped while their captors slept. According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, the victims spoke with investigators about the incident which allegedly occurred on Greenville Street in Wells. The individuals claimed that Wesley Wade Wallace and Alice Marie Hayes forced their way into the home, held them at gunpoint and terrorized them throughout the night with firearms and knives. Wallace and Hayes allegedly threatened the lives of the victims if they attempted to escape or contact law enforcement.

