Wells home invasion victims say they escaped while captors slept
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people who say they were victims of a violent home invasion told investigators they escaped while their captors slept. According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, the victims spoke with investigators about the incident which allegedly occurred on Greenville Street in Wells. The individuals claimed that Wesley Wade Wallace and Alice Marie Hayes forced their way into the home, held them at gunpoint and terrorized them throughout the night with firearms and knives. Wallace and Hayes allegedly threatened the lives of the victims if they attempted to escape or contact law enforcement.
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
KEMP, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas infant at the focus of a statewide Amber Alert was found safe in North Carolina early Friday. According to Kemp Police, 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste, Jr. and his mother, Abigail Williams, were located at a bus station in Fayetteville, North Carolina around 2:00 a.m.
Selman sworn in as new Angelina County Sheriff
Timber Theft
Frankston ISD going to 4-day week for 2023-24 school year
Ministry-based Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview seeks donations
Tyler Rose Garden Center hosts 26th gem and mineral show
Nacogdoches city council appoints fire chief as interim city manager
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council voted unanimously for Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger to fill the role as the interim city manager. The city attorney will be drafting a contract that will include an additional monthly stipend of $3,830. The council also voted unanimously to not proceed with hiring...
Homeless Resource day
Tyler man competes on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune this Thursday, Feb. 2. His wife, Julie Maberry, and three kids are dedicated viewers and have made it a family tradition. David always had an eye for the game. “Every time a puzzle comes up, he...
Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars honored veterans at the Hamptons Assisted Living facility in Tyler on Friday. It marked 50 years since the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, officially ending the Vietnam War and restoring peace in that country. In attendance was Retired...
City of Longview holds Homeless Resource Day
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
Lufkin celebrates inaugural art walk, strives to become Cultural Art District
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There are 48 designated Cultural Art Districts in Texas, and Lufkin is making a push to become the 49th. “There’s been a real push and movement here,” Vice President of the Lufkin Art Guild Aubrey Prunty said, “a lot of excitement built from this community for creativity and ways to connect.”
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD fourth grade students gathered at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center for STEM Fest on Friday. The festival is an opportunity to introduce the fourth graders to STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programs through fun activities. Suzy Jungmann, STEM coordinator for the district, said this...
New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact
Tyler ISD board approves Beau Trahan as new head coach for Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board has approved Beau Trahan as the new head coach for Tyler Legacy High School. Trahan comes from the University of Tulsa, where he was the co-passing game coordinator coach. Trahan also spent eight years on athletics staff at Baylor. He was a...
