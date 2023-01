BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball will welcome Rutgers to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday for the first meetup since the 2019-2020 season when the following three regular season matchups were canceled due to COVID-19. Rutgers has had a rough start to the season as it's ranked last in the Big Ten both in offense and defense. The Scarlet Knights average 64.6 points per game while their opponents score 72.7 when facing Rutgers.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO