Santa Barbara, CA

San Marcos grinds out girls basketball win over Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons have just 2 wins in 20 games this season but Santa Barbara did not go down without a fight against rival San Marcos. Mia Martinez-Tomatis scored a team-high 13 points and Riley Welch added 11 as the home Royals held off Santa Barbara 47-39 in a hard-fought Channel League game.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Babacar and Cate too strong for Bishop Diego

SANTA BARBARA, Calif- Babacar Pouye scored 20 points and had 15 rebounds to lead the Cate Rams to a 56-42 road win at Bishop Diego in a key Tri-Valley League boys basketball game. Both teams are now 4-2 in league, a half game behind leader St. Bonaventure who is 4-1.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Gossett gets preferred walk-on offer at Cal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego High School star running back Qu'Ran Gossett could be headed to the Pac-12. The senior received a preferred walk-on offer at the University of California. He has not made a college decision yet. He also reportedly took a trip to UTEP as well. Gossett...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Disaster Recovery Center Opens to aid residents impacted by storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A Disaster Recovery Center/Local Assistance Center opened in Santa Barbara County to provide resources to residents who were impacted by the January storms. Residents can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources that are available. The...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

