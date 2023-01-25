ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Austin Chronicle

Could State Employees Get First Cost-of-Living Raise in 21 years?

Austin’s own Rep. John Bucy has filed a bill to do just that. Last Wednesday, state employees rallied at the Capitol for pay raises and pension increases, which they haven't seen since 2015. That last raise was designed to absorb the increase to their pension contribution; there has not been a true cost-of-living adjustment since 2002. "Over the last seven years, I've seen dozens of qualified, experienced workers leave the state because of low pay and unmanageable workloads," said San Antonio employee Sabrina Bedford in a Texas State Employees Union press release. "We're here to help our communities, but we have to be able to support our own families, as well."
AUSTIN, TX
East Texas News

Property tax cuts headline budget proposal

AUSTIN — The amount that homeowners can write off of the taxable value of their home before assessment would nearly double under the budget proposed by the Senate on Wednesday. SB 1, filed by Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston, would increase the homestead exemption from...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Utility Payment Help For Texans

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is channeling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. Recipients can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. A household must have at least one U.S. citizen or qualified alien and be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty income guidelines. You can find applications on the Texas Utility Help website.
Reform Austin

514,000 Texans Could Lose Medicaid Coverage On April 1

Half a million Texans once again find their health insurance at risk thanks to Texas’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Texas remains one of the 11 states that has resisted expanding Medicaid since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Some 1.8 million low-income Texans would be eligible for immediate coverage if the state accepted the billions of federal dollars offered to pay for the program. While there has been some sign that the idea is gaining support among Republicans, only small reforms regarding post-partum care passed in the last legislative session.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texans can qualify for help to pay utility bills

(KTEN)—The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is funneling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. The money is aimed at helping Texans who are struggling to pay utility bills. They can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. To qualify,...
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Texans to Receive Rebates under $32.7 Billion Surplus Budget

Texas legislators are contemplating how to spend their $32.7 billion surplus budget. The Biennial Revenue Estimate has been projected to be $32.7 billion. This surplus budget was not anticipated when the current budget was drafted in the 2021 legislative session. State legislators now face a dilemma on how to spend it as they are tasked to create a two-year budget. Some want to use the surplus for property tax relief which would benefit homeowners who are feeling the pinch of increasing market values says Austin-American Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas teachers to see largest pay raise in history if new bill passes

A Texas state lawmaker recently filed legislation proposing a $15,000 increase to teacher salaries. Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat in the Texas House who represents District 50 near Austin, filed the bill which says the state should use part of its record budget surplus to give teachers a pay raise. If passed, it could be the biggest pay raise for teachers in Texas history, he said.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas

Texas lawmakers say one of the biggest issues on their minds this legislative session is property taxes. Right now, Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. This money funds our public schools and other essential services but can also lead to sticker shock for homeowners. Lawmakers have prioritized easing some of that tax burden this year.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Utility Help gets nearly $50 million in new funding

HOUSTON — Additional funds are now available for Texans who need help paying their utility bills. Texas Utility Help received an additional $48 million in federal money to help support those who need help paying their energy bills. Those who qualify can get help with their past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas and propane, up to $2,400.
TEXAS STATE
gamblingnews.com

Kickapoo Tribe in Texas May Expand Gambling under New Proposal

A recent joint resolution proposes to enable the tribal organization to ink a gaming compact, enabling it to expand its offering while Texas lawmakers try to continue to explore options for additional gambling activities. The new proposal, backed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Eddie Morales seeks to enable the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to establish a gaming compact with the state.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County property taxes for 2022 due by Monday

Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Texas Lawmakers May Eliminate STAAR Testing

A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill on Jan. 25 that would replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State standardized testing is common in almost all states. In fact, Nebraska is the only state that does not mandate testing. But some advocates in Texas do not believe the STARR test is friendly for all students.
TEXAS STATE

