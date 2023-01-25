Read full article on original website
Austin Chronicle
Could State Employees Get First Cost-of-Living Raise in 21 years?
Austin’s own Rep. John Bucy has filed a bill to do just that. Last Wednesday, state employees rallied at the Capitol for pay raises and pension increases, which they haven't seen since 2015. That last raise was designed to absorb the increase to their pension contribution; there has not been a true cost-of-living adjustment since 2002. "Over the last seven years, I've seen dozens of qualified, experienced workers leave the state because of low pay and unmanageable workloads," said San Antonio employee Sabrina Bedford in a Texas State Employees Union press release. "We're here to help our communities, but we have to be able to support our own families, as well."
East Texas News
Property tax cuts headline budget proposal
AUSTIN — The amount that homeowners can write off of the taxable value of their home before assessment would nearly double under the budget proposed by the Senate on Wednesday. SB 1, filed by Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston, would increase the homestead exemption from...
easttexasradio.com
Utility Payment Help For Texans
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is channeling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. Recipients can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. A household must have at least one U.S. citizen or qualified alien and be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty income guidelines. You can find applications on the Texas Utility Help website.
514,000 Texans Could Lose Medicaid Coverage On April 1
Half a million Texans once again find their health insurance at risk thanks to Texas’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Texas remains one of the 11 states that has resisted expanding Medicaid since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Some 1.8 million low-income Texans would be eligible for immediate coverage if the state accepted the billions of federal dollars offered to pay for the program. While there has been some sign that the idea is gaining support among Republicans, only small reforms regarding post-partum care passed in the last legislative session.
KTEN.com
Texans can qualify for help to pay utility bills
(KTEN)—The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is funneling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. The money is aimed at helping Texans who are struggling to pay utility bills. They can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. To qualify,...
Texas raises salaries and starting pay for state hospital workers
Employees will receive $148 million in salary increases at nine state hospitals, one residential youth center, and 13 state-supported living centers by March 1.
orangeandbluepress.com
Texans to Receive Rebates under $32.7 Billion Surplus Budget
Texas legislators are contemplating how to spend their $32.7 billion surplus budget. The Biennial Revenue Estimate has been projected to be $32.7 billion. This surplus budget was not anticipated when the current budget was drafted in the 2021 legislative session. State legislators now face a dilemma on how to spend it as they are tasked to create a two-year budget. Some want to use the surplus for property tax relief which would benefit homeowners who are feeling the pinch of increasing market values says Austin-American Statesman.
MySanAntonio
Texas teachers to see largest pay raise in history if new bill passes
A Texas state lawmaker recently filed legislation proposing a $15,000 increase to teacher salaries. Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat in the Texas House who represents District 50 near Austin, filed the bill which says the state should use part of its record budget surplus to give teachers a pay raise. If passed, it could be the biggest pay raise for teachers in Texas history, he said.
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
texasstandard.org
Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas
Texas lawmakers say one of the biggest issues on their minds this legislative session is property taxes. Right now, Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. This money funds our public schools and other essential services but can also lead to sticker shock for homeowners. Lawmakers have prioritized easing some of that tax burden this year.
Texas awarded $363M in grants to increase affordable internet access
More than $350 million in grants was awarded to the Texas Comptroller's Office to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses in the state.
Texas Utility Help gets nearly $50 million in new funding
HOUSTON — Additional funds are now available for Texans who need help paying their utility bills. Texas Utility Help received an additional $48 million in federal money to help support those who need help paying their energy bills. Those who qualify can get help with their past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas and propane, up to $2,400.
gamblingnews.com
Kickapoo Tribe in Texas May Expand Gambling under New Proposal
A recent joint resolution proposes to enable the tribal organization to ink a gaming compact, enabling it to expand its offering while Texas lawmakers try to continue to explore options for additional gambling activities. The new proposal, backed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Eddie Morales seeks to enable the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to establish a gaming compact with the state.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County property taxes for 2022 due by Monday
Next Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to pay most 2022 property taxes in Harris County, with penalties and interest beginning to accrue the following day. Property tax payments can be made online at www.hctax.net, over the phone at 713-274-2273 or in person at any of the 16 office locations operated by Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett – using either cash, personal checks, money orders or credit and debit cards. Online payments also can be made with free e-checks.
Texas Utility Help expands services for homeowners and renters
The money can be used to pay off all past-due balances and up to $2,400 of future payments for utilities.
Texas Lawmakers May Eliminate STAAR Testing
A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill on Jan. 25 that would replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State standardized testing is common in almost all states. In fact, Nebraska is the only state that does not mandate testing. But some advocates in Texas do not believe the STARR test is friendly for all students.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
fox26houston.com
Big tax changes may mean smaller refunds, tips for filing tax returns
HOUSTON - W-2's and 1099's are going out, and you may be getting ready to file your tax return. While the IRS says you may get a smaller refund this year, many people are still looking forward to the check to help make ends meet. "It’s something off your back....
fox4news.com
'This is not excusable': Federal judge grills Texas leaders over failures of state's foster care
A federal judge pressed the Texas Department of Family Protective Services to move faster with the recommendations to make foster children safer in the state at a court hearing on Friday. Judge Janis Jack had several pointed questions for the department and its newly appointed commissioner Stephanie Muth and criticized...
