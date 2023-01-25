ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

Pastor Keion Henderson hosts ‘Cry Out’ conference

As Pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, Keion Henderson has quickly built a huge following by giving his members a space of healing, empowerment, and authentic worship. He does that at the five locations of church, and now, is giving people across the world the opportunity at his CRYOUT conference.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Newsbriefs: Black mayors at US Conference, Tik Tok banned and more

While Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is in the final year of his last term, he’s taking time to share lessons learned during his tenure with other big city mayors — especially the Black mayors of the other three most populous cities. For the first time, the mayors of...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

10 local restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists

A year after Houston had its first winner in a national James Beard Awards category, a total of 10 chefs and restaurants from the city have been named as semifinalists in the prestigious culinary competition. Leading the local pack is chef Chris Williams of Lucille’s Hospitality Group, which operates Lucille’s...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy