Western Michigan Christian celebrated homecoming on Friday night with a 65-46 victory over the Orchard View Cardinals. The game was played before a packed house. WMC got out to a 18-12 lead after the first eight minutes, but the Cardinals trimmed the lead to 30-27 by the the half. Fisher Campbell led the third quarter spurt with nine of his 21 points. He was followed by Jared Olsen with 13 points and Eli Malek with 10 points.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO