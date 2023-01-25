Read full article on original website
Related
Man sues Jones County sheriff for ‘aggressive’ incident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022. The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident. Berlin said he was at Lowe’s […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in federal civil complaint
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is accused of battering a man in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel on New Year’s Day according to a federal civil lawsuit. The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident,...
WDAM-TV
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County hoping to attract volunteer firefighters through promo videos
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the United States Fire Administration, about 70 percent of registered fire departments in the country are completely volunteer. With that being the case, those departments have to be able to persuade people to come join the team. And that’s why Lamar County Fire...
WDAM-TV
Fentanyl death leads to JSCD wanting lawmakers to change narcotics laws
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeing a constant increase in overdoses, specifically caused by fentanyl-laced drugs. One recent case against Shawn Michael Thrash led to him being charged with culpable negligence manslaughter. According to Sgt. Jake Driskell with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,...
WDAM-TV
Columbia Fire Department names Firefighter of the Year
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Department has named its Firefighter of the Year. Forrest Cawley, 29, who serves as a relief driver for the Columbia Fire Department, was chosen by his fellow firefighters for the honor. He received the award at an annual CFD banquet Thursday night. “I...
Louisiana manhunt ends with arrests connected to possible shooting of former Mississippi police officer
A manhunt in Louisiana ended Thursday night with the arrest of multiple people, including two suspects wanted on warrants in Mississippi. Late Thursday night, WLOX News in Biloxi reported about the arrests made in Gonzales, La. Two of the arrests are reportedly connected to a case involving the Vicksburg Police Department.
WDAM-TV
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
Laurel woman charged after son tests positive for drugs
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a Laurel woman was arrested after her son tested positive for drugs. Investigator’s said 21-year-old April Parker was arrested after both she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Sgt. J.D. Carter said the sheriff’s department received a referral from Child Protective Services […]
WDAM-TV
FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported it found $10K worth of tools inside an SUV that was reported stolen. However, the owner of the SUV said the tools were not his. FCSO said it received the report of a stolen vehicle from a Forrest...
Mississippi police: Vicksburg resident discovered bound, shot multiple times in Gulf Coast church parking lot
The Gulfport Police Department shared more information Friday afternoon about the shooting of Vicksburg and Lake Providence, La. resident Mike Ouzts, who was discovered shot and injured in a Gulfport church parking lot. The timeline of events according to the release is as follows:. On Jan. 26 at approximately 2:14...
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges
On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
Woman wanted in two states leads officer on 3 county chase in Mississippi after reported armed robbery
A woman wanted in Alabama and Georgia led officers on a three-county pursuit in Mississippi after she reportedly robbed a dollar store at gunpoint. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Celeste Sellers has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, providing false information to a police officer, felony fleeing and reckless driving.
WLOX
PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
WLOX
Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi
Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
WDAM-TV
U.S. Forest Service conducts controlled burns in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forest rangers will conduct prescribed burns in Jones County on Friday, Jan. 27. The controlled burns will take place over 1,952 acres in the Chickasawhay Wildlife Management Area, around 3 miles northeast of Ovett. Crews will be working along Forest Service Roads 201 and 205.
darkhorsepressnow.com
US Marshals South Mississippi fugitive case featured on ‘Chasing Evil’ true crime podcast
A U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted fugitive investigation from 2020 is the subject of a new episode of the true crime podcast Chasing Evil available today. The investigation into Jackson County fugitive Jacob Blair Scott became a national news story in 2018 after the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force adopted the case and upgraded the investigation to 15 Most Wanted status.
Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
George County man arrested for allegedly shooting towards deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail for allegedly shooting towards sheriff’s deputies and fleeing. George Co. deputies and members of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an individual disturbing the peace by shooting and making threats near Albert Davis Road and Lloyd Eubanks Road in […]
Comments / 0