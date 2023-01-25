HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO