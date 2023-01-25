ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man sues Jones County sheriff for ‘aggressive’ incident

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022. The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident. Berlin said he was at Lowe’s […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Fentanyl death leads to JSCD wanting lawmakers to change narcotics laws

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeing a constant increase in overdoses, specifically caused by fentanyl-laced drugs. One recent case against Shawn Michael Thrash led to him being charged with culpable negligence manslaughter. According to Sgt. Jake Driskell with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia Fire Department names Firefighter of the Year

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Department has named its Firefighter of the Year. Forrest Cawley, 29, who serves as a relief driver for the Columbia Fire Department, was chosen by his fellow firefighters for the honor. He received the award at an annual CFD banquet Thursday night. “I...
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel woman charged after son tests positive for drugs

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a Laurel woman was arrested after her son tested positive for drugs. Investigator’s said 21-year-old April Parker was arrested after both she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Sgt. J.D. Carter said the sheriff’s department received a referral from Child Protective Services […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

FCSO: Tools found inside stolen SUV in Hattiesburg

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported it found $10K worth of tools inside an SUV that was reported stolen. However, the owner of the SUV said the tools were not his. FCSO said it received the report of a stolen vehicle from a Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges

On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi

Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

U.S. Forest Service conducts controlled burns in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forest rangers will conduct prescribed burns in Jones County on Friday, Jan. 27. The controlled burns will take place over 1,952 acres in the Chickasawhay Wildlife Management Area, around 3 miles northeast of Ovett. Crews will be working along Forest Service Roads 201 and 205.
darkhorsepressnow.com

US Marshals South Mississippi fugitive case featured on ‘Chasing Evil’ true crime podcast

A U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted fugitive investigation from 2020 is the subject of a new episode of the true crime podcast Chasing Evil available today. The investigation into Jackson County fugitive Jacob Blair Scott became a national news story in 2018 after the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force adopted the case and upgraded the investigation to 15 Most Wanted status.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy