Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Out indefinitely
Nyquist (upper body) is being termed as out indefinitely by the Blue Jackets. Nyquist logged just 3:33 of ice time before exiting Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against Edmonton because of the injury. He has 10 goals and 22 points in 48 contests while averaging 17:48 of ice time in 2022-23. With Nyquist unavailable, Emil Bemstrom, who was a healthy scratch Wednesday, is projected to draw back into the lineup Friday versus Vancouver.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Posts helper Friday
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Karlsson continues to be effective in January -- he's picked up four goals and four helpers through 11 outings this month. The 30-year-old helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the second period Friday. Karlsson has 11 goals, 23 assists, 95 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests overall.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday
Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Goal and assist in overtime win
Zuccarello scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday. The second star of the game, Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in overtime on a highlight reel coast-to-coast goal. He would also add an assist on Matthew Boldy's power-play goal. This game snaps Zuccarello's mini two-game pointless streak and gives him seven points in the month of January. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 19 goals and 47 points in 45 games.
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Dealing with illness
Vlasic missed Friday's game against Carolina due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The illness held Vlasic out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Sharks play in Pittsburgh on Saturday before entering their All-Star break.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Game-time decision Thursday
Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's showdown with the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Wilson exited in the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche and did not partake in Thursday's morning skate, but is officially a game-time call. The 28-year-old winger has two goals and three points in eight games -- alongside a paltry minus-7 rating.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases triple-double in return
Jokic amassed 24 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to the 76ers. The perennial MVP candidate had missed three of the prior four games due to hamstring trouble, but Jokic wasn't going to be in street clothes for a showdown with Joel Embiid. However, the Nuggets center lost both the battle and the war as he saw his triple-double streak end at four while Embiid erupted for 47 points. Jokic will get another couple of days to rest before Denver hosts New Orleans on Tuesday.
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Thursday
Toews won't play Thursday versus the Flames due to an illness. Toews' absence likely means Luke Philp draws into the lineup, while Jason Dickinson could be in line for more ice time. The Blackhawks' next game is Saturday in Edmonton, but it's unknown if Toews will be healthy enough to play in that contest.
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Officially doubtful Sunday
Green (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers. Green had previously mentioned that he planned on making his 2022-23 debut Feb. 1 against Portland, but it appears he will have a shot at playing Sunday. The 35-year-old has spent the entirety of the season rehabbing a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee that occurred in May of last year. Although Memphis may be thin on the wing Sunday with Desmond Bane (knee) doubtful and John Konchar (concussion) sidelined, even if Green is active, he will almost certainly be under a strict minutes restriction.
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against Sabres
Fleury will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus Buffalo, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Fleury played well in his last start Thursday against Philadelphia, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 3-2 win. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a matchup with a red-hot Sabres squad that's won five straight games.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Season-high seven assists in win
Rubio chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 113-95 victory over the Rockets. Rubio continues to play a limited role off the bench and has not scored more than nine points in any of his games. However, he was able to dish out a season-high seven assists in the win. The fact he remains limited even with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) sidelined tells you everything you need to know about his role moving forward. The Cavaliers want to have him up and running come the playoffs, meaning he could be locked in at no more than 20 minutes per night, at least for the foreseeable future.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
