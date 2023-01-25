ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New York Post

LeBron James irate after missed foul call in OT loss to Celtics

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, completing a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. They also got help from a controversial call that went against LeBron James at the end of regulation. Los Angeles had a chance to win it in regulation, and James drove to the basket. He missed the layup – and the referees missed Tatum swiping his arm on the shot. An enraged James gesticulated wildly, and Patrick...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection

After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unavailable Thursday

Love (back) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. After getting added to the injury report late Thursday, Love will ultimately sit out against the Rockets, putting Dean Wade and Cedi Osman in line for more minutes. The veteran's next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Thunder.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Won't return Thursday

Doncic (ankle) will not return to Thursday's contest against the Suns, NBA writer Marc Stein reports. Doncic picked up a left ankle sprain three minutes into Thursday's matchup with Phoenix and he won't return, finishing with only one rebound. Expect Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway to all see an uptick in minutes for the remainder of Thursday's contest. The severity of Doncic's ankle injury is uncertain at this point.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Danny Green: Officially doubtful Sunday

Green (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers. Green had previously mentioned that he planned on making his 2022-23 debut Feb. 1 against Portland, but it appears he will have a shot at playing Sunday. The 35-year-old has spent the entirety of the season rehabbing a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee that occurred in May of last year. Although Memphis may be thin on the wing Sunday with Desmond Bane (knee) doubtful and John Konchar (concussion) sidelined, even if Green is active, he will almost certainly be under a strict minutes restriction.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Friday

Turner is questionable for Friday's game against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain. Turner has appeared in the Pacers' last six matchups and has averaged 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable against the Bucks, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor would be candidates to see increased minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Tabbed as questionable Saturday

Gobert is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to right groin soreness. Gobert has been labeled questionable ahead of recent contests as well and has played, so it seems likely he may do so again Saturday. However, there may be a bit more risk to him suiting up Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set. If he were to rest, Naz Reid would presumably draw the start and see a sizable minutes increase.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Season-high seven assists in win

Rubio chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 113-95 victory over the Rockets. Rubio continues to play a limited role off the bench and has not scored more than nine points in any of his games. However, he was able to dish out a season-high seven assists in the win. The fact he remains limited even with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) sidelined tells you everything you need to know about his role moving forward. The Cavaliers want to have him up and running come the playoffs, meaning he could be locked in at no more than 20 minutes per night, at least for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports

Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Dealing with illness

Vlasic missed Friday's game against Carolina due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The illness held Vlasic out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Sharks play in Pittsburgh on Saturday before entering their All-Star break.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Goal and assist in overtime win

Zuccarello scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday. The second star of the game, Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in overtime on a highlight reel coast-to-coast goal. He would also add an assist on Matthew Boldy's power-play goal. This game snaps Zuccarello's mini two-game pointless streak and gives him seven points in the month of January. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 19 goals and 47 points in 45 games.
SAINT PAUL, MN
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres keep piling up points on the road

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 3-2 shootout loss Saturday night at Minnesota snapped the Sabres’ five-game win streak, but securing another point in the standings continued a remarkable run on the road for the NHL’s youngest team. Going 3-0-1 on a four-game trip that included wins at Dallas, St. Louis and Winnipeg, the Sabres have […]
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday

Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report

Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Philadelphia police greasing light poles ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game

If the Philadelphia police are greasing poles around the city, it can only mean one thing: A big game is on the horizon. That's the case this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles get set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, authorities are already preparing for a rowdy celebration if the Eagles emerge victorious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

