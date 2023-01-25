ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt News

PRT preps for Bus Rapid Transit with changes to Oakland routes

Pittsburgh Regional Transit could change several bus routes through Oakland to accommodate the Bus Rapid Transit project, limiting service for some East End commuters and reducing connections to Downtown. As part of the proposed changes, four buses that currently reach Downtown — the 61D, 71A, 71C and 71D — would...
Pitt News

‘I love Pittsburgh’: Pitt football introduces three local transfer players

Western Pennsylvania is a historic hotbed for top-tier football recruits. From Joe Montana to Joe Namath, western Pennsylvania has seen its fair share of legendary football stars. But Pitt historically struggled to recruit local talent to stay in Pittsburgh. Montana left for Notre Dame and Namath went south to Alabama, leaving Pitt behind in the process.
