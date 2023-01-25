Read full article on original website
Related
Mortifying Moment That Haunts Me To This Day Happened In Illinois
I have plenty of embarrassing stories to tell because I'm pretty much an open book. This traumatizing "accident" is, by far, one of my most shameful stories to ever exist. We all have embarrassing stories, but most of the time we keep them to ourselves because we don't think anybody else in the world has gone through anything similar.
Illinois Bakery’s ‘Wednesday’ Valentine’s Day Cookies are to Die For
They're creepy and they're cooky and also they make great cookies. If you're a fan of 'Wednesday' on Netflix, you absolutely need these sweets in your life. We're a little over two weeks away from Valentine's Day, which is a controversial holiday. You might think it's the best day of...
Illinois Home Improvement Store Now Offers Kids Birthday Parties
Thinking back to my own childhood, I'm pretty sure that my dad would have laughed loudly at the idea of having a birthday party for me at a home improvement warehouse store. Why? Well, even though he did his best to teach me about using tools, building things, measuring things, sawing, hammering, and otherwise maiming perfectly good wood and drywall with power tools, he recognized that my best skills were holding the light for him and fetching him a beer.
Pet Site Claims Illinois One of the Worst Places to Be a Dog
I want to be clear this is not a statement made by me. I happen to think that Illinois people do a fine job taking care of their dogs. However, there's a major pet website that disagrees and claims the Land of Lincoln is one of the worst places to be a dog ever.
Midwest Fast Food Workers Have No F’s To Give, Leave Vulgar ‘I Quit’ Message
Are you tired of the daily grind and ready to quit your job? It's an exciting feeling to finally be able to break free from the monotony of work and move on to something new. But before you hand in your resignation, it's important to consider the consequences of quitting.
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
Did Illinois Woman Really Call Cops After Pizza Wasn’t Delivered?
This woman in Illinois must have been really hungry because she called the police after it didn't arrive at her house. Using Food Delivery Service Can Be Great Or Frustrating. Personally, I gave up on getting my meals delivered years ago. It would take a long time and usually arrived cold. Plus, things would be missing. Basically, a huge disappointment. For me, it's just faster, easier, and more reliable to go pick it up. I know the system has grown and improved drastically over the past couple of years with all these third-party delivery services available but there still can be mistakes with your order.
These 13 Things Make Winter Suck Even More In Illinois
Winter in Illinois is a pretty rough time of year. The cold temperatures, the snow and ice, and the constant danger of slick roads. If you think winter is the worst thing to happen in Illinois, think again. Midwesterners can handle a little bit of weather change - it's good for the soul!
Illinois School Warns Students/Parents Of “Stranger-Danger” App
For many of us, the phrase "Don't talk to strangers" was just one of those things that you, as a kid, frequently heard from the adults in your life. I then turned around and said the same thing to my own kids to protect them from life's potential predators. But,...
America’s Most Expensive Fast Food Chain Has 197 Locations In Illinois
One Illinois fast-food chain, known for its square-shaped hamburgers and frosty desserts, has been named America's most expensive fast-food chain. We live in a world where fast food joints populate on every corner of town. Who needs to cook or pack a lunch for work if there's a Burger King or Taco Bell a block away?
Here’s Why Illinois Residents Didn’t Get Much Money from the Snapchat Settlement
Did you get your money from Snapchat? You might have if you chose this way to receive it. We live in a very interesting age in regards to technology. So much is literally at our fingertips, but by using an app on our phones, we are giving a lot of information to the companies that run these apps.
Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day
Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
Illinois’ Favorite Way To Get Caffeine Will Surprise You (Not Coffee)
German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge was the first to identify the chemical caffeine way back in 1819, never realizing that he was about to tell the world about something that we would seek out, consume with glee, and then vibrate with nervous energy in the aftermath. A new study says...
Illinois TikToker’s Hack To Keep McDonald’s Drinks Extra Crispy
We all have our favorite fast food spots to get a quick drink to quench our thirst. If you're a McDonald's fan, you know their Coke is top tier. If it's not spicy hitting the back of my throat, I don't want it!. My sister is pretty popular on TikTok...
Study Shows This Is What Illinois Residents Enjoy Putting In Their Chili
With the bitter cold temperatures and snowy conditions that are expected through parts of the Midwest for the next couple of weeks, it's time to break out those world-famous chili recipes. Our offices have an annual SOUPer Bowl competition coming up to see which co-worker has the best concoction and...
Here is Your Chance to Perform at the Illinois State Fair
Do you sing, have a band, do comedy, perform magic, or anything like this? The Illinois State Fair is looking to find local performers and is taking applications now, here is how you can apply!. According to a post on the Illinois State Fair's Facebook page, they are currently looking...
Listening to These Three Songs While You’re at Work in Illinois Increases Productivity
Do you want to be more productive? You might think you need to get more sleep, but maybe you just need to listen to the right music while you work. Every day it seems like there's another tip or trick to help us get more focus in our lives, but what if we could be productive just by listening to the right music?
5 Hilarious TV Sitcoms Set in Illinois
When it comes to classic TV sitcoms, the state of Illinois has played host to more than its fair share of iconic productions. From the Windy City of Chicago to the rolling prairies of the Midwest, Illinois has been the backdrop for some of the most beloved and enduring shows in television history. Here are just a few of the greatest TV sitcoms that were filmed in Illinois:
Coyotes in Illinois Reportedly Extra Aggressive This Mating Season
It's that time of year again when our wild friends start to get a little frisky, and we're not talking about the squirrels in your backyard. It's coyote mating season and while it may sound like a fun and romantic time for our furry friends in the wild, it can also be a dangerous time for our beloved pets.
10 Types of Items Illinois Goodwill Locations Absolutely DO NOT Want From You
While heading to Goodwill to find "treasures" might be one of your favorite things to do, there are things you CAN'T do. If you have items you want to TAKE TO Goodwill, here are ten things the Illinois Goodwill stores don't want. DCGoodwill. Supplying Goodwill with things that you no...
Q985
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0