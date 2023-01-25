ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mortifying Moment That Haunts Me To This Day Happened In Illinois

I have plenty of embarrassing stories to tell because I'm pretty much an open book. This traumatizing "accident" is, by far, one of my most shameful stories to ever exist. We all have embarrassing stories, but most of the time we keep them to ourselves because we don't think anybody else in the world has gone through anything similar.
Illinois Home Improvement Store Now Offers Kids Birthday Parties

Thinking back to my own childhood, I'm pretty sure that my dad would have laughed loudly at the idea of having a birthday party for me at a home improvement warehouse store. Why? Well, even though he did his best to teach me about using tools, building things, measuring things, sawing, hammering, and otherwise maiming perfectly good wood and drywall with power tools, he recognized that my best skills were holding the light for him and fetching him a beer.
Did Illinois Woman Really Call Cops After Pizza Wasn’t Delivered?

This woman in Illinois must have been really hungry because she called the police after it didn't arrive at her house. Using Food Delivery Service Can Be Great Or Frustrating. Personally, I gave up on getting my meals delivered years ago. It would take a long time and usually arrived cold. Plus, things would be missing. Basically, a huge disappointment. For me, it's just faster, easier, and more reliable to go pick it up. I know the system has grown and improved drastically over the past couple of years with all these third-party delivery services available but there still can be mistakes with your order.
These 13 Things Make Winter Suck Even More In Illinois

Winter in Illinois is a pretty rough time of year. The cold temperatures, the snow and ice, and the constant danger of slick roads. If you think winter is the worst thing to happen in Illinois, think again. Midwesterners can handle a little bit of weather change - it's good for the soul!
Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day

Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
Here is Your Chance to Perform at the Illinois State Fair

Do you sing, have a band, do comedy, perform magic, or anything like this? The Illinois State Fair is looking to find local performers and is taking applications now, here is how you can apply!. According to a post on the Illinois State Fair's Facebook page, they are currently looking...
5 Hilarious TV Sitcoms Set in Illinois

When it comes to classic TV sitcoms, the state of Illinois has played host to more than its fair share of iconic productions. From the Windy City of Chicago to the rolling prairies of the Midwest, Illinois has been the backdrop for some of the most beloved and enduring shows in television history. Here are just a few of the greatest TV sitcoms that were filmed in Illinois:
Coyotes in Illinois Reportedly Extra Aggressive This Mating Season

It's that time of year again when our wild friends start to get a little frisky, and we're not talking about the squirrels in your backyard. It's coyote mating season and while it may sound like a fun and romantic time for our furry friends in the wild, it can also be a dangerous time for our beloved pets.
