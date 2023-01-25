Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Montana State erases first-half deficit to beat Sacramento State
BOZEMAN — Montana State overcame a 17-point first-half deficit behind gritty defense and 62.5% shooting to post a 61-60 come-from-behind victory over Sacramento State on Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena in front of 2,148 fans. Montana State’s (15-7, 8-2) Kola Bad Bear converted a layup with 2 minutes, 37-seconds...
montanasports.com
Second-half post play lifts Montana State women past Portland State
BOZEMAN — Montana State’s Kola Bad Bear scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the second half to spark the Bobcats to a 64-52 win over Portland State on Thursday night in Worthington Arena. The victory, coupled with Montana’s 81-77 win over Sacramento State, moved Montana State...
montanasports.com
Montana State men win again, pull away in second half against Portland State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Playing without two of its team leaders, the Montana State men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half to beat Portland State 75-66 on Thursday night. With Darius Brown II in foul trouble and Jubrile Belo sitting out most of the second half, RaeQuan...
montanasports.com
'I'm going to beat it': Community support aids Lady Griz Hall of Famer Skyla Sisco in cancer battle
MISSOULA — It's hard to talk about the history of the Montana Lady Griz program without Skyla Sisco being one of the first names mentioned. The Malta native was one of many Montana born-and-bred athletes recruited by Robin Selvig to play for the Lady Griz, and fans remember Sisco as the fiercely competitive, scrappy point guard for UM in the mid-1990s who helped lead the program to four NCAA tournaments as she became the first four-time All-Big Sky player in team history.
montanasports.com
Bozeman survives in overtime thriller against rival Gallatin
BOZEMAN — After a late run by Bozeman High to force overtime, the Hawks held on to beat crosstown rival Gallatin 58-50. Gallatin’s standout point guard Eli Hunter led the early push for the Raptors, scoring nine of their ten points in the first quarter. And despite falling behind early in the second after having a one-point lead to start out the quarter, Gallatin went on an 11-0 run that included a momentum and-1 from Quinn Clark to go into halftime with a 23-20 lead.
montanasports.com
Gallatin Raptors 'hungry' to end four-game losing skid against Bozeman Hawks
BOZEMAN — One and four. That's the record that Gallatin boys' basketball has had in their heads this week as they look ahead to Friday night traveling crosstown for what’s going to be an all-out brawl against Bozeman High and a matchup that couldn’t be more even.
bozemanmagazine.com
Head of Montana State University Alumni Foundation to retire
BOZEMAN – Chris Murray, president and CEO of the Montana State University Alumni Foundation, will retire on Feb. 28. Since Murray’s arrival in August 2014, the Alumni Foundation has raised over $630 million to fuel MSU’s people, places and programs. He was responsible for cultivating relationships with alumni and donors and securing private support to advance MSU.
montanasports.com
Gallatin girls secure first crosstown win over rival Bozeman
BOZEMAN — Gallatin girl's basketball secured their first win in program history against crosstown rival Bozeman High, beating them 69-42 on Thursday. Despite a strong start for the home-court Hawks who led at the end of the first quarter 19-13, junior Addie Swanson got hot from beyond the arc to bring Gallatin back into the game.
montanasports.com
Bozeman wrestling powers past Gallatin in crosstrown dual
BOZEMAN — After falling to Bozeman High last week by a mere three points, Gallatin wrestling hosted their crosstown foe Thursday afternoon for a rematch. The Hawks jumped ahead early in the opening weight class with Bozeman's Griffin Fosdal pinning Cody Binenstock for six. Points by forfeit increased their...
Will This Famous “Local” Artist Stop In Montana On His New Tour?
Considering John Mayer has a home here in Montana and his recent support toward flood relief, after this past summer's devastating floods took over our beloved Yellowstone National Park, you would think that Montana would make the list for his recently announced tour. Mayer released his upcoming Solo Tour and...
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
explorebigsky.com
GNFAC issues avalanche warning for Big Sky, Bozeman
An avalanche warning was issued Friday morning for the Bridger mountains, and the northern Madison and Gallatin ranges by the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The warning follows overnight snowfall totals of nearly 1 foot in those areas. The snowpack in those mountains have “well developed weak layers,” according to the Friday avalanche forecast, that are likely to fail under the weight of all the new snow.
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads
HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
In Need Of This Once Popular Device? You Won’t Find It In Bozeman
Things have certainly changed over the last couple of decades. Not to sound like some grouchy old man, but back in my day things were a lot different. So many of the things from our youth are now just memories and the newer generations will never know what we had to go through just to communicate with others.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
Son saves family from mobile home blaze in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont.—Jessica Kirkland was asleep when the fire started. Her dog stirred, slowly waking her up. Then Kirkland’s son burst into her room, and told her that the house was full of smoke. Kirkland got out of bed and went to her daughter’s room. She opened the door, and recalled that the room was filled with smoke. Luckily, her daughter was asleep on the couch. ...
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
ypradio.org
Bozeman's Bridger View neighborhood aims to be an example for sustainability and affordability
In her new three-bedroom condo, Emily Hay makes an afternoon tea on her induction stove. “So we’ll turn it up to like the highest, and it literally takes you know 40 seconds to boil water,” she said. “It’s a little noisy at first, but once you get used to using it it’s just so efficient."
Public shares concern over future of Bozeman School District fine arts education
The board of trustees was faced with concerns over the elimination of the fine arts director position, which Bertram says is no longer needed to be an administrative position.
