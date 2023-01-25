ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

Montana State erases first-half deficit to beat Sacramento State

BOZEMAN — Montana State overcame a 17-point first-half deficit behind gritty defense and 62.5% shooting to post a 61-60 come-from-behind victory over Sacramento State on Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena in front of 2,148 fans. Montana State’s (15-7, 8-2) Kola Bad Bear converted a layup with 2 minutes, 37-seconds...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Second-half post play lifts Montana State women past Portland State

BOZEMAN — Montana State’s Kola Bad Bear scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the second half to spark the Bobcats to a 64-52 win over Portland State on Thursday night in Worthington Arena. The victory, coupled with Montana’s 81-77 win over Sacramento State, moved Montana State...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

'I'm going to beat it': Community support aids Lady Griz Hall of Famer Skyla Sisco in cancer battle

MISSOULA — It's hard to talk about the history of the Montana Lady Griz program without Skyla Sisco being one of the first names mentioned. The Malta native was one of many Montana born-and-bred athletes recruited by Robin Selvig to play for the Lady Griz, and fans remember Sisco as the fiercely competitive, scrappy point guard for UM in the mid-1990s who helped lead the program to four NCAA tournaments as she became the first four-time All-Big Sky player in team history.
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Bozeman survives in overtime thriller against rival Gallatin

BOZEMAN — After a late run by Bozeman High to force overtime, the Hawks held on to beat crosstown rival Gallatin 58-50. Gallatin’s standout point guard Eli Hunter led the early push for the Raptors, scoring nine of their ten points in the first quarter. And despite falling behind early in the second after having a one-point lead to start out the quarter, Gallatin went on an 11-0 run that included a momentum and-1 from Quinn Clark to go into halftime with a 23-20 lead.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Head of Montana State University Alumni Foundation to retire

BOZEMAN – Chris Murray, president and CEO of the Montana State University Alumni Foundation, will retire on Feb. 28. Since Murray’s arrival in August 2014, the Alumni Foundation has raised over $630 million to fuel MSU’s people, places and programs. He was responsible for cultivating relationships with alumni and donors and securing private support to advance MSU.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Gallatin girls secure first crosstown win over rival Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Gallatin girl's basketball secured their first win in program history against crosstown rival Bozeman High, beating them 69-42 on Thursday. Despite a strong start for the home-court Hawks who led at the end of the first quarter 19-13, junior Addie Swanson got hot from beyond the arc to bring Gallatin back into the game.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Bozeman wrestling powers past Gallatin in crosstrown dual

BOZEMAN — After falling to Bozeman High last week by a mere three points, Gallatin wrestling hosted their crosstown foe Thursday afternoon for a rematch. The Hawks jumped ahead early in the opening weight class with Bozeman's Griffin Fosdal pinning Cody Binenstock for six. Points by forfeit increased their...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

GNFAC issues avalanche warning for Big Sky, Bozeman

An avalanche warning was issued Friday morning for the Bridger mountains, and the northern Madison and Gallatin ranges by the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The warning follows overnight snowfall totals of nearly 1 foot in those areas. The snowpack in those mountains have “well developed weak layers,” according to the Friday avalanche forecast, that are likely to fail under the weight of all the new snow.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads

HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Son saves family from mobile home blaze in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont.—Jessica Kirkland was asleep when the fire started. Her dog stirred, slowly waking her up. Then Kirkland’s son burst into her room, and told her that the house was full of smoke. Kirkland got out of bed and went to her daughter’s room. She opened the door, and recalled that the room was filled with smoke. Luckily, her daughter was asleep on the couch. ...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy