Read full article on original website
Related
‘This has to stop:’ Georgia leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Moments after Memphis police released video of five officers’ interaction with Tyre Nichols three days before he died, Georgia leaders began posting their reactions. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. All five of those officers...
933kwto.com
Man from Georgia Arrested in Connection with Double-Murder in Sikeston
A man from Georgia is in police custody after allegedly killing two people in Sikeston. Atlanta Police say 33-year-old Cornelius David was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. Investigators say he shot and killed...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 9
Wheeler has retaken the No. 1 spot in this week’s Power 25 after Grayson suffered a loss to Newton. Eagle’s Landing is up to No. 4 after improving to 21-0 on the season. They are Georgia’s only remaining unbeaten team. McDonough has also cracked the Top 10 for the first time this season after ...
GPB evening headlines for January 27, 2023
The Georgia NAACP and state law enforcement officials are bracing for the release of a video showing police brutality in Memphis. The White House says 642,000 Georgia applicants have been approved for student loan forgiveness under a court-blocked plan. Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a $250,000,000 in...
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
Former Antifa Activist On Georgia Rioters Says, Charge Them With Terrorism
Former Antifa Activist On Georgia Rioters Says, Charge Them With Terrorism
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday’s $20 million jackpot
ATLANTA — The winning numbers on Jan. 27, 2023, were 4, 43, 46, 47, 61 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier was 4x. The jackpot will now climb to $31 million for Tuesday’s drawing. The Georgia Lottery says there were different winning tickets sold in the state, with...
The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man chucked rocks at firetruck before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga - A man suspected of intentionally setting fire to a camper in Troup County threw rocks at a firetruck, got into the cab of the truck and yelled at dispatchers over the radio, deputies said. Seneca Buchanan, 40, is charged with two counts of obstructing law enforcement,...
Check your numbers: 2 Powerball tickets worth $100K sold in Georgia
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — No one took home the big Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but two winners in Georgia are waking up $100,000 richer. The Georgia Lottery website shows that two matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball for $50,000. The tickets also had the 2x Powerplay, which doubled their winnings to $100,000.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators need your help finding 16-year-old boy
CONYERS, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Jackson Tabb, 16, was last seen at his home in Conyers the morning of January 24. Jackson, who attends Rockdale County High School, is described as 5 feet 8 inches,...
claytoncrescent.org
State rep collapses at Gold Dome
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency, deploys National Guard after violent protests
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has called up 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops. The State of...
WXIA 11 Alive
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
Comments / 4