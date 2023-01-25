Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands
Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department A man who disappeared on the same mountain as actor Julian Sands has been found, while the star remains missing. Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy Tuesday afternoon, more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Chung sustained "a...
foxla.com
Hiker found alive after going missing on Mt. Baldy
LOS ANGELES - A 75-year-old North Hollywood man has been found alive after going missing in the San Gabriel Mountains this weekend. Jin Chung was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 around 6 a.m., according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. Chung had initially carpooled to Mount Baldy with two other people and the three had arranged to meet back at the car at 2 p.m. Chung was the only one who did not return, authorities said.
ABC News
Searchers find 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. His condition wasn't immediately known. The...
Second Hiker Missing on the Same Mountain Where Actor Julian Sands Disappeared, Authorities Say
Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles was last seen Sunday morning before a hike on Mount Baldy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department Officials say a second man has gone missing on Mount Baldy, where actor Julian Sands disappeared more than a week ago. The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department announced Monday that Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles has been missing since Sunday. Chung was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. after carpooling to Mount Baldy with two other individuals, according to the sheriff-coroner's department. The trio...
World Champion Roping Horse with the 'Fluffiest' Ears Dies Alongside Another Horse in California Barn Fire
An electrical fire sparked at Oak Canyon Equestrian Center, a horse boarding stable in Santa Clarita, California, on Jan. 17 The Oak Canyon Equestrian Center, a barn in Santa Clarita, California, is mourning the death of two of its horses after an electrical fire ravaged its building last week. Twenty-foot flames spread across the area where horses were kept, killing Malone, a palomino quarter horse, and Rocky, a black thoroughbred, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by the equestrian center located in the Newhall community of Santa Clarita. The Jan....
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
3 Dead, 4 Injured in Los Angeles Shooting, Suspect Remains at Large: Police
Two of the injured victims are in critical condition, while the other two are stable, authorities said Three people are dead and another four are injured following a shooting that took place in Beverly Crest, California, early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Officers from the West Los Angeles division responded to multiple 911 calls about the shooting that occurred at 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday at a short-term rental property on Ellison Drive, just north of Beverly Hills, the LAPD said in...
Whale watchers spot rare white dolphin off coast of Dana Point
"Blanco" is believed to be the only white dolphin known off Southern California.
Riverside Animal Services needs emergency dog foster homes as deadly disease circulates
The County of Riverside Department of Animal Services is asking for the public's help to immediately foster 100 healthy dogs as the Strep zoo bacterial infection circulates among dogs at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley shelter.Streptococcus zooepidemicus – a bacterial respiratory infection commonly abbreviated as Strep zoo (pronounced "Zo") has infiltrated the Jurupa Valley shelter. Beginning Jan.1, at least 13 dogs showed signs of severe pneumonia and four dogs died. Lab results confirmed five of the dogs were positive for strep zoo, with a fifth death occurring at the home of an adopter earlier...
Calif. Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing into Church Van, Killing 3 Coming from Bible Study
Lucero Lopez, 10, and her stepfather, Alberto Vicente Lopez, were among those killed, while her mother and brother were hospitalized for their injuries, police confirm to PEOPLE A California man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly crashing into a church van in Placentia — killing three people, including a 10-year-old girl, and hospitalizing others on their way home from Bible study — according to a press release from the Placentia Police Department. Officers responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Orangethorpe Ave. and Melrose St.; upon arrival, they discovered several people...
Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'
After moving to Los Angeles in the '90s, Octavia Spencer says she experienced racism on Rodeo Drive that was "right out of Pretty Woman" Octavia Spencer said that she "felt more racism when I first moved" to Los Angeles than she ever did in her southern hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, as she appeared on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week. "I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history," explained the Oscar winner, 52. "I think everywhere has problems." RELATED: Octavia Spencer Mourns...
Universal Studios Performer Rushed to Hospital
A performer at Universal Studios was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition Monday.
Reese Witherspoon's Former Malibu Compound Hits the Market for $8 Million — See Inside!
A little over two years after Reese Witherspoon sold her Malibu ranch house, the property is back on the market, complete with a repurposed barn and a vintage Airstream A little slice of Malibu that Reese Witherspoon once called home is up for sale. About two years after the Academy Award winner, 46, sold the property in 2020, the current owners have placed the "exceedingly private oasis," complete with a vintage Airstream trailer and a repurposed barn guesthouse, back on the market for $8 million The current owner...
NBC Los Angeles
No Threat Found at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel After Disruptive Bomb Call Causes Lockdown
Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel was declared safe after a bomb threat put the school on lockdown, disrupting classes and forcing hordes of students to convene in a parking lot as their worried parents tried to figure out what was going on Tuesday. Officials warned everyone to stay away...
Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot with Harry Styles at His Concert: 'I Know What I'm Doing'
"I'm here! HARRY!" Julie Bowen captioned an Instagram post as she shared a video of herself at Harry Styles' Love On Tour stop in Inglewood, California Julie Bowen is shooting her shot with Harry Styles. The Emmy Award winner, 52, who has admitted her infatuation with the One Direction alum, 28, in the past, attended his Love On Tour stop on Thursday in Inglewood, California, with an attention-grabbing sign. "I'm here! HARRY!" Bowen captioned an Instagram Reel of herself in the audience. In the clip, she shows off a...
Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff
The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
Missing California man found dead after going for hike at Carbon Canyon Regional Park, authorities say
Jeffrey Paul Morton, 63, was found dead at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, California, last week after he failed to return from his daily hike, authorities said.
People
391K+
Followers
67K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1