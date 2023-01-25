ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

D.A. Steve Mulroy confirms body cam footage exists of Tyre Nichols arrest, talks possible criminal charges for officers involved

 3 days ago
FULL VIDEO: City of Memphis releases video of altercation that led to the death of Tyre Nichols | Warning - extremely graphic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Memphis officials have released the video of the altercation with police that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The video is partially edited by the City of Memphis in order to protect the identity of third-parties that appear on the video that did not take part in the altercation. This video shows graphic violence and bad language.
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
Video released in deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: The police video is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. The City of Memphis has publicly released video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
