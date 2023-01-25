D.A. Steve Mulroy confirms body cam footage exists of Tyre Nichols arrest, talks possible criminal charges for officers involved

Read full article on original website
Lee Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tyre Nichols' DeathAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
President Biden Expresses Condolences for Loss of Tyre Nichols and Grief for Americans in MemphisElizabeth A. GodwinMemphis, TN
Lawyer for former officer charged with murder in Tyre Nichols beating issues statement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorney Blake Ballin issued a statement on behalf of Desmond Mills Jr., one of five former Memphis Police officers who have been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death of Tyre Nichols. The statement came nearly 12 hours after the City of Memphis...
Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: Shelby County sheriff
Additional law enforcement officers in Tennessee — this time with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office — are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Tyre Nichols' death.
Memphis Police permanently disbands SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Saturday they are permanently disbanding the SCORPION unit, which the five MPD officers charged with Tyre Nichols' death were assigned to. MPD said Chief C.J. Davis met with officers assigned to the SCORPION unit, and they agreed "unreservedly" with disbanding the unit, and...
Tyre Nichols death: Incident similar to 1971 case involving 17-year-old Elton Hayes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were no police body cameras or cellphone videos when Elton Hayes died after an encounter with the Memphis Police Department more than a half-century ago. But the similarities between Hayes’ death and that of Tyre Nichols in early January are striking. On Oct. 15,...
FULL VIDEO: City of Memphis releases video of altercation that led to the death of Tyre Nichols | Warning - extremely graphic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Memphis officials have released the video of the altercation with police that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The video is partially edited by the City of Memphis in order to protect the identity of third-parties that appear on the video that did not take part in the altercation. This video shows graphic violence and bad language.
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
Former sheriff captain calls for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
Bernie Cobb served in the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Now, he's calling for an end to the SCORPION Squads and similar units.
1 on 1 with MPD Chief C.J. Davis on Tyre Nichols, release of video depicting police violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis sat down with ABC24 Friday morning to give her thoughts on the death of Tyre Nichols, and the anticipated video footage showing the confrontation with five Memphis Police officers that led to Nichols' death. "No doubt about it, this video is...
Memphis Fire Department says it will conclude internal investigation into Tyre Nichols' death next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, it is currently reviewing video from the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police and will conclude an internal investigation early next week. The fire department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of its employees involved with...
Before release of bodycam showing moments leading to Tyre Nichols' death, do a mental check | Tips for how to limit sensitive content online
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney's office said bodycam footage showing the brutality that allegedly led to Tyre Nichols' death will be released Friday at 6 p.m. Law enforcement investigating the incident has advised that the video is harsh, deplorable and hard to view, giving warning of...
Shelby County D.A. news conference on indictment of 5 former Memphis police officers in death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy has set a news conference for 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, for an update on the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. In a news release, Mulroy said he would be joined by members of the D.A.’s office and the TBI.
Memphis bodycam appears to show Tyre Nichols being pepper-sprayed, calling for mother
Body camera video appears to show Memphis police officers pepper spraying Tyre Nichols while he was on the ground where he is heard shouting for his mother. Jan. 28, 2023.
Fight isn’t over after officers in Tyre Nichols’ arrest charged with murder, city leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Relieved and pleased.”. That was how community leaders described their reaction after learning about the charges against the five former Memphis Police officers. Memphis NAACP chapter president Van Turner told FOX13 that he believes the charges were appropriate for the former officers. Turner said that...
Video released in deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: The police video is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. The City of Memphis has publicly released video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
Authorities prepare for possible protests ahead of Nichols arrest video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death. The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in […]
From Elton Hayes to Tyre Nichols: Examining the history of police brutality and reform within MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis attorney and civil rights leader Walter Bailey can’t help but notice the similarities between the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and the 1971 death of 17-year-old Elton Hayes. “(In both cases) you’ve got pursuit by law enforcement officers against alleged traffic violators and the...
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says MPD SCORPION unit 'inactive' in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released his weekly update to the city Friday afternoon, offering his condolences and remarks on the death of Tyre Nichols. In the statement, Strickland said he was "sad and angry" for the family of Tyre, and for the Memphis Police Department. Strickland...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
Breaking down the charges officers are facing in the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the public waits for more information to be released in the death of Tyre Nichols, Thursday, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced charges against the five officers involved in the traffic stop that led to Nichols’ death. The heaviest charge for all five...
Protestors confront Memphis City Council members about the release of bodycam from Tyre Nichols deadly "confrontation" with police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Activists and protestors confronted Memphis City Council members at a city hall meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24 asking for more transparency in light of the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after what Memphis Police Department refers to as a “confrontation” with police officers on January 7.
