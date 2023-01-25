ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Video shows someone pulling car doors in Littleton community

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueEpY_0kQLD6yg00

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents in a Littleton senior community say they have seen an increase in neighborhood crime.

Meadowood Village is located just off Santa Fe Drive in Littleton.

In one instance, surveillance video shows a male checking car doors to see if they’re unlocked. Residents confirm a flier is being circulated warning neighbors to lock car and house doors.

“I don’t know where they’re coming from,” said Diane Auckerman, who said she has lived on the property for about five years.

Woman gets eviction notice after rent assistance mix-up

Auckerman said the strangers might be coming from a nearby trail.

“You never know who’s back there,” she added.

Littleton Police say they are aware of community concerns and have increased patrols in the area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago

We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
WESTMINSTER, CO
KKTV

Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered in ice. After a lot of snowy days...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Tyre Nichols: Denver-area police chiefs weigh in

Denver-area police chiefs are responding to the case of Tyre Nichols, for which five Memphis police officers are accused of murder. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver-area police chiefs are responding to the case of Tyre Nichols, for which five Memphis police officers are accused of murder. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather:...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy