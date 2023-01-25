Video shows someone pulling car doors in Littleton community

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents in a Littleton senior community say they have seen an increase in neighborhood crime.

Meadowood Village is located just off Santa Fe Drive in Littleton.

In one instance, surveillance video shows a male checking car doors to see if they’re unlocked. Residents confirm a flier is being circulated warning neighbors to lock car and house doors.

“I don’t know where they’re coming from,” said Diane Auckerman, who said she has lived on the property for about five years.

Auckerman said the strangers might be coming from a nearby trail.

“You never know who’s back there,” she added.

Littleton Police say they are aware of community concerns and have increased patrols in the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.