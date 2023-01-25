ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk

In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk

Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, tensions between the two sides are at an all-time high. But Ja’Marr Chase is ready to handle it on the field. Earlier in the week, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked what impresses him in the Bengals offense. Gay responded, by saying, […] The post Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals

The Buffalo Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado after a 27-10 win by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, according to the Thursday tweet from ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. Jim Salgado was on Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s staff since 2017, starting off as a defensive assistant before being promoted to […] The post Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks led the Carolina Panthers to a 6-6 record as the team’s interim head coach. The Panthers decided to hire Frank Reich over him for their permanent head coaching role. But even after his work as Carolina’s interim HC, he wasn’t even the Panthers’ runner-up choice for their full-time head coach. The Panthers have […] The post RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, didn’t hold back as she fired back at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval for his Joe Burrow diss on the Kansas City Chiefs QB. On Friday ahead of the upcoming AFC Championship clash between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Pureval started the smack-talking with a savage statement where he said […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed makes shocking, transfer portal NIL claim

Austin Reed, a former Division-II quarterback and current Western Kentucky football signal-caller, entered the transfer portal back in December. Reed eventually returned to the Hilltoppers, but not before Power 5 schools came calling with monster NIL offers, some that Reed claims drifted into ‘NFL Draft‘ money territory. Here’s what the Western Kentucky football quarterback revealed […] The post Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed makes shocking, transfer portal NIL claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
ClutchPoints

‘A franchise-changer’: Sean Payton gassed up by Larry Fitzgerald amid Cardinals interest

Like fans around the country, former Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been watching the team’s head coach search play out. As the Cardinals look for their perfect candidate, Fitzgerald gave a ringing endorsement to former New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton. Payton has been viewed as one of the top options in […] The post ‘A franchise-changer’: Sean Payton gassed up by Larry Fitzgerald amid Cardinals interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Alabama football 5-star QB trying to bring more recruits to win ‘championships’ with him

In today’s landscape of sports, it is extremely valuable for a team to possess not just a high-caliber talent on their roster, but also one who can recruit other star athletes to join them as well. That is a perk Alabama football head coach Nick Saban does not usually have to worry about, as there […] The post Alabama football 5-star QB trying to bring more recruits to win ‘championships’ with him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason

Following their playoff exit in the NFC divisional round, the Dallas Cowboys are now looking ahead to this year’s free agency period and also the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys will have multiple dilemmas to address soon, including on whether to re-sign veteran talents such as Jason Peters and Dante Fowler Jr. The Cowboys may […] The post Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

3 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Eagles in NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers 2022 season has been a fairytale story of sorts. Their improbable run, despite being without their top two quarterback options, continued in the Divisional Round when they managed to overcome a tough challenge from the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Now it sets the stage for the […] The post 3 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Damar Hamlin shares heartfelt message as he speaks publicly for first time since injury

When life transcends the game. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin spoke publicly for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest in a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. “While I’m so thankful to everybody, I know it isn’t enough to just be thankful,” Hamlin said on his personal twitter […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin shares heartfelt message as he speaks publicly for first time since injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

KC mayor fires back at Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slander ahead of Bengals showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs upcoming AFC Championship matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals is starting to get heated. Even Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas came out and defended his quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Lucas was responding to a message from Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval. Pureval called out Mahomes and joked that Bengals’ quarterback Joe […] The post KC mayor fires back at Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slander ahead of Bengals showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

JuJu Smith-Schuster using Steelers experience vs Bengals to prepare for Cincinnati in NFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the NFC Championship Game. These teams did meet in the regular season with the Bengals winning in Week 13, 27-24, so the Chiefs definitely have a good idea of what to expect of Joe Burrow and company. When it comes to facing the Bengals, JuJu Smith-Schuster is one Chiefs player with tremendous experience, having spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CINCINNATI, OH
