Texas A&M researchers are using multisensory virtual reality to help NASA astronauts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Researchers in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Texas A&M University are working with multisensory virtual reality to assist astronauts during their long-term missions. "The multi-sensory aspect we are looking at is non-traditional sensory modality. So in our particular case, we are looking at olfaction....
Ahead of Black History Month, two business owners are honoring their family legacy with a new product
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As January closes, two black business owners are getting a head start into Black History Month with a popping tribute. Exotik Eatz is a cajun food truck that revealed six new flavors of popcorn in dedication of two people who made their what they're able to achieve today a reality: their grandmother and great-grandmother.
2023 BCS Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference reveals transportation plans, more for residents
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Today's BCS Economic Committee meeting covered a range of topics from local transportation, construction to the local workforce and its impact on our economy. The BCS Metropolitan Planning Organization unveiled a $284-million dollar investment to renovate SH 6. "The big question we get whenever do...
TXB Store breaks ground on future store location in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The population in the Bryan-College Station area has grown exponentially over the years, attracting different businesses to settle in the area. The upscale convenience store company Texas Born, also known as TXB, broke ground in Bryan near the Candlewood Suites Hotel this morning, making way for new economic opportunities.
Texas A&M Health to celebrate Health Hub Navasota opening on Jan. 28 with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Texas A&M University Health Science center will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for invited guests and public open house on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a news release from Texas A&M Health. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to 11...
Navasota ISD student facing expulsion for picture with firearm on Navasota Jr. High grounds
NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota ISD have revealed in a news release that a student could be facing expulsion after a picture taken with a firearm at Navasota Jr. High surfaced on social media. The school district reported that they were made aware of the photo late Wednesday night. Additionally,...
Amid a growing freshman population, Texas A&M's Fish Camp is looking for a new home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fish camp has been a staple of Aggie tradition for almost 70 years, being the introduction for many students to what Texas A&M University unique. As the school’s population has grown, the camp’s current location at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus, is no longer the best option to house the many incoming freshmen that are looking to get their first taste of what it's like to be an Aggie.
Mary Branch Assistant Principal awarded Assistant Principal of the Year by TEPSA
BRYAN, Texas — It was a surprising Thursday morning at Mary Branch Elementary School where they highlighted their assistant principal Jennifer Brenner. Brenner was named Assistant Principal of the Year, recognized by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association, or TEPSA. Bryan ISD board members, Mary Branch staff, friends, and even Brenner's mother Mrs. Janeth all gathered to surprise Brenner with the statewide award of recognition.
Texas A&M welcomed Bernice King to Aggieland for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thursday morning Texas A&M University hosted its annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast at the Memorial Student Center on campus. The annual event kicks off Black History Month celebrations and events across campus. "The biggest thing was keeping it a secret, right?" Event...
Brazos Valley Small Business Development Center Director Jim Pillans to retire after 25 years
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos Valley Small Business Development Center has been a staple within this growing community for many years, and now director Jim Pillans is stepping down. With a community that has been built on small businesses, its important to look back on the true leaders...
Bryan Amateur Radio Club to host annual Winter Field Day exercises from Jan. 28-29
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Amateur Radio Club will be hosting its annual Winter Field Day exercises on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, according to a press release from the organization. According to the news release, the exercises are meant to serve as a way to prepare...
Brazos Valley Happenings: Jan. 20 - Jan. 22
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to do this weekend? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley in the third weekend of January. Cost: $20 adults | $17 students & seniors | $10 children. This tony-winning play tells the story of Peter Pan, which...
Brenham fetus burial investigation spurs online abortion debate
BRENHAM, Texas — The Washington County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges in a case on Sunday where a fetus was buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham. Since the start of Sunday's investigation, many have weighed in through online social media platforms. On Tuesday, the City of Brenham released more information about the investigation and many people quickly commented on the situation.
Authorities: Body found in creek at Wolf Pen Creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A body has been found in the creek of Wolf Pen Creek, according to College Station PD. According to police, they received a 911 call around 10 a.m. on Friday with a report of a dead body in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street. The...
College Station ISD addresses ongoing teacher shortage and retention rates
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — School funding, accountability for comprehensive testing, student safety are just some of the thoughts on the minds of educators as kids get back on the playground. As Texas enters their 88th Legislative Session, the College Station Independent School District board members set a number of...
Free monthly cancer education classes are coming to Baylor Scott & White
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Cancer affects many areas of life, from a patient's emotional wellbeing to their family and loved ones around them. Furthermore, according to the CDC, 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year, and 1 in 3 people will end up having cancer in their lifetime.
Brazos County Health District to kick off new Men's Health Clinic starting Jan. 25
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District has revealed in a press release a new Men's Health Clinic that will be held twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. The new health clinic will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Brazos County Health District from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bryan ISD school board approves purchase agreement for instructional materials
BRYAN, Texas — During a Bryan independent school district board workshop last week, the board of trustees unanimously approved a purchasing agreement to be used on kindergarten through fifth-grade instructional materials. "We prioritize the classroom first, we make sure that our teachers and our students have what they need...
What is the Brazos Valley Connection project? How a new project is looking to make a greater impact locally
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos Valley Community Connection is a new project born of the collaborative efforts of several Brazos County non-profit organizations that are looking to organize their resources and serve community members in a more effective way. The project is set to kick off on Feb. 24...
Southbound lanes of State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to be closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has revealed road closures taking place on State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7 p.m. According to the announcement, the closure will run through 6 a.m. the day after, on...
