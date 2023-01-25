ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Ahead of Black History Month, two business owners are honoring their family legacy with a new product

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As January closes, two black business owners are getting a head start into Black History Month with a popping tribute. Exotik Eatz is a cajun food truck that revealed six new flavors of popcorn in dedication of two people who made their what they're able to achieve today a reality: their grandmother and great-grandmother.
TXB Store breaks ground on future store location in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The population in the Bryan-College Station area has grown exponentially over the years, attracting different businesses to settle in the area. The upscale convenience store company Texas Born, also known as TXB, broke ground in Bryan near the Candlewood Suites Hotel this morning, making way for new economic opportunities.
Amid a growing freshman population, Texas A&M's Fish Camp is looking for a new home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fish camp has been a staple of Aggie tradition for almost 70 years, being the introduction for many students to what Texas A&M University unique. As the school’s population has grown, the camp’s current location at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus, is no longer the best option to house the many incoming freshmen that are looking to get their first taste of what it's like to be an Aggie.
Mary Branch Assistant Principal awarded Assistant Principal of the Year by TEPSA

BRYAN, Texas — It was a surprising Thursday morning at Mary Branch Elementary School where they highlighted their assistant principal Jennifer Brenner. Brenner was named Assistant Principal of the Year, recognized by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association, or TEPSA. Bryan ISD board members, Mary Branch staff, friends, and even Brenner's mother Mrs. Janeth all gathered to surprise Brenner with the statewide award of recognition.
Brazos Valley Happenings: Jan. 20 - Jan. 22

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In need of some things to do this weekend? Check out these things happening in the Brazos Valley in the third weekend of January. Cost: $20 adults | $17 students & seniors | $10 children. This tony-winning play tells the story of Peter Pan, which...
Brenham fetus burial investigation spurs online abortion debate

BRENHAM, Texas — The Washington County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges in a case on Sunday where a fetus was buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham. Since the start of Sunday's investigation, many have weighed in through online social media platforms. On Tuesday, the City of Brenham released more information about the investigation and many people quickly commented on the situation.
