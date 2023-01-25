Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WZZM 13
Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police
DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
Detroit News
Family of man found dead on Southfield Freeway starts fundraiser for funeral
The family of a 22-year-old man whose body was found this week on the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral and burial expenses. The victim was identified as John Williams in the GoFundMe. Michigan State Police were...
Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
Police searching for missing Southfield teen who left home following argument with her mother
Police in Metro Detroit are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who left her home in Southfield on Friday night.
After release of Tyre Nichols video, Detroit protesters 'frustrated'
Despite the weather, more than a dozen people came out to The Spirit of Detroit Friday night at the same time of the video release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest in Memphis, Tennessee.
WIFR
Troopers in helicopter say they killed armed man in Detroit who shot at them
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan troopers shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday. He had been shining a laser into a police helicopter cockpit before shooting at it. It was the dark of the night, on Detroit’s Terry Street, just north of Fullerton. Trooper Two helicopter was patrolling when it...
Illinois man charged in stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - An Illinois man, 18, is charged for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl who refused to have sex with him.Julian Antonio Pinedo is charged with assault with intent to murder and was arraigned on Friday in the 52-2nd District Court."The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding."Authorities say deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay Street on a report of a teen...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police need help solving murder of 25-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police need help solving a murder that left extremely few clues behind on the city’s west side. Aja Booth, 25, had just stopped by her brother’s house on Appoline Street when a random shot came through the kitchen window and killed her. “We heard...
Detroit News
Illinois man, 18, charged in stabbing of Springfield Twp. girl, 14
An Illinois man accused of stabbing a 14-year-old Springfield Township girl multiple times after she refused to have sex with him has been charged with assault, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Julian Antonio Pinedo, 18, was arraigned Friday in 52-2 District Court in Independence Township on a charge...
Have you seen Marie? 13-year-old girl disappears after leaving school in Detroit
A missing persons report has been filed for 13-year-old Marie Washington, who was last seen by her father when he drove her school, in the 2500 block of Sheridan in Detroit, Tuesday morning.
Man crashes into home after fatally shot while sitting in his vehicle on Detroit's west side
A man who was fatally wounded by gunfire tried to drive away from the scene on Detroit’s west side and crashed into a home on Tuesday evening.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Oakland Township, deputies say
A 61-year-old man is dead after police say the SUV he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle in Oakland Township, police said on Friday.
Police footage shows gunman firing at helicopter in Detroit
After shots were fired at a Michigan State Police helicopter Tuesday evening, troopers on foot fatally shot a man in a northwest Detroit neighborhood when he opened fire a second time, according to police. The aviation unit known as Trooper 2 notified police dispatchers at about 7:30 p.m. that the helicopter was...
Detroiters call for justice after release of footage in death of Tyre Nichols
Nearly 20 protesters took to the streets of downtown Detroit on Friday to call for justice in response to the release of body camera footage showing the brutal assault of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. The rally was organized by the Detroit branch of the Party for Socialism...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
