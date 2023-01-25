GirlsDoPorn cameraman pleads guilty to stalking

SAN DIEGO — A fifth person pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to stalk victims of the GirlsDoPorn sex trafficking ring, prosecutors said.

Alexander Brian Foster, 37, worked as a cameraman for the adult websites GirlsDoPorn and GirlsDoToys from around mid-2017 to October 2019, Kelly Thornton with the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California stated in a news release.

When 22 women brought a lawsuit against Michael Pratt, Matthew Wolfe and others with GirlsDoPorn for fraud and other violations of California law in mid-2019, Foster was hired to create a video entitled “22 Whores + 5 Shady Lawyers VS GirlsDoPorn” to intimidate and retaliate against the aforementioned women by identifying them publicly, according to Thornton. However, the video, which Foster admitted was intended to cause the women substantial emotional distress, was not released on the internet.

In October 2019, GirlsDoPorn shut down following the execution of a federal search warrant at the business, prosecutors said.

Foster is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Any additional victims of the alleged crime are encouraged to call the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800.

