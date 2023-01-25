Read full article on original website
cw14online.com
HSGT: Notre Dame, Hortonville and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Notre Dame topped St. Mary's Springs 7-2 in boys hockey. Meanwhile, in boys basketball, Hortonville edged Oshkosh North 87-84 on a August Maurer three-pointer at the buzzer, and West De Pere beat Xavier 57-46 in girls basketball. Click the video...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh West names Ray new football coach
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Joseph Ray has been named head football coach at Oshkosh West. Ray comes from Hamilton High School, where he was a defensive coordinator and was named the 2022 Greater Metro Conference Assistant Coach of the Year as helped Hamilton win its first outright conference title in 2022. Under his leadership, the team finished the season as first in the conference in overall defense, and the defense led the conference in rushing yards per carry allowed and passing yards per attempt allowed.
seehafernews.com
Lincoln Wall Of Fame To Add Six Names
A very impressive list of six former Shipbuilder athletes or coaches will be added to the Lincoln High School Wall of Fame Friday night (January 27th) at Manitowoc’s JFK Fieldhouse. Wall of Fame induction ceremonies will occur during halftime of the Ships FRCC game against top-ranked De Pere. Ron...
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?
Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
wearegreenbay.com
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
939thegame.com
Foot Locker Announces More Wisconsin Layoffs
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — More Foot Locker employees will be laid off in the Badger State as the company continues consolidating operations. A filing with the Department of Workforce Development indicates the athletic apparel company plans to close its Oshkosh customer support center, resulting in the permanent loss of nearly 100 jobs.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police are now treating Sunday's incident as a homicide investigation
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Most folks will get...
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. Updated: 8 hours ago. Winds will be brisk and could gust upwards of...
Body pulled from icy Fox River in Green Lake County
On Thursday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River.
WSAW
1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice
PRINCETON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday at around 6:50 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River. Officers responded to a residence and found the property unoccupied...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
WBAY Green Bay
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second teen has died following a crash in Fond du Lac County. Tommy Koenigs, 16, “has been called home and has entered into eternal life,” according to a statement from his school, St. Mary’s Springs Academy. “It is with...
