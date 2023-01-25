Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.

