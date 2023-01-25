Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Bulldogs Defeat Gamecocks in Overtime 81-78
It took an extra 5 minutes to decide the SEC matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks. But after trading blows in overtime, the Bulldogs were able to emerge victorious 81-78.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia defeats South Carolina for first time since 2016
Kario Oquendo scored all eight of Georgia's points in overtime as the host Bulldogs earned their first victory over South Carolina in nearly seven years with an 81-78 Southeastern Conference win on Saturday in Athens, Ga. Oquendo finished with 16 points and Mardrez McBride added a team-high 17 for Georgia...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit
Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively long.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
USMNT, Colombia play to scoreless draw
The U.S. and Colombian men's national teams played to a 0-0 tie in a friendly at Carson, Calif., on Saturday. Sean Johnson made one save for the U.S. while Alvaro Montero had two for Colombia. Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26. Several animals in Newton County are...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
See Which Iconic Stars Jimmy Buffett 'Ran Into' During Nashville Visit
Jimmy Buffett bumped into Nashville royalty during a recent trip to the famous country music city. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Student charged with bringing knife to Alcovy High School
COVINGTON — A student at Alcovy High School has been arrested after a K-9 officer alerted on the student’s car and a knife was found during a search of the vehicle. A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that on the morning of Jan. 20 he was conducting a free air sniff in the student parking lot with K-9 Officer Bolt when the Labrador retriever alerted on a Ford Expedition.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School. A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Grant funding for Newton County youth facility in question
COVINGTON — It appears federal grant funding for a Westside Youth Facility in Newton County will be withdrawn after Congressman Hank Johnson’s office notified the county that the project is not eligible for funding at this time. District 3 Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders applied for the grant...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Why Rick Astley Is Suing Rapper Yung Gravy
Young rapper Yung Gravy is staring down the barrel of a new lawsuit filed by Rick Astley this week. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Nicole Scherzinger Debuts New Bombshell Hair Color
Nicole Scherzinger has undergone a drastic hair transformation. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of Jan 26.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kevin Bacon Sparks Joy With Another Video Singing With His Goats
Kevin Bacon followers, rejoice—the goats are back!. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2023:. • Kiana Fiona Alphonse, 28, Green Gables Drive, Covington; probation violation.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair
UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kemp calls out National Guard following violent protests in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Last weekend’s violent protests in downtown Atlanta have prompted Gov. Brian Kemp to activate up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops. Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday, citing violence by masked activists last Saturday that included rock throwing, setting off fireworks and burning a police vehicle.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Anne Hathaway Is Going Viral on TikTok for Her Night Out Dance Moves
If you're in the market for a new dancing partner, Anne Hathaway may be your girl. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Ford Recalls Over 400 Thousand Vehicles—Find Out if Your Car Is Affected
Ford owners, beware—the company has issued another safety recall over a hefty number of vehicles. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kanye West Throws Woman’s Phone After She Refuses to Stop Filming Him
Kanye West is in a fresh pot of hot water after he was caught on video snatching and throwing a woman's phone. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
Comments / 0