Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Scores and highlights from across the mountains - January 27, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a full night of high school basketball in the mountains from Richmond to Phelps!. Covington Holy Cross 60, Hazard 45 (All “A” Quarterfinals) Evangel Christian 86, Martin County 55 (All “A” Quarterfinals) Bell County 78, Middlesboro 69. Corbin 79, Whitley...
wymt.com
Pikeville falls to Covington Holy Cross in All “A” semifinals
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panther stay in Richmond ended up being just one day too short. Pikeville fell to Covington Holy Cross 48-32 in the semifinals of the Girls All “A” Classic. Kristen Whited led the Panthers (18-5) with 10 points. Aleah Arlinghaus of Covington Holy Cross...
wymt.com
Martin County falls to Evangel Christian in the All “A” quarterfinals
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The magic from the Cardinals’ nail-biting win over Harlan did not continue on Friday. Martin County fell in the All “A” quarterfinals to Evangel Christian 86-55 in Richmond. Evangel Christian will advance to play the winner of the Washington County-Owen County game on...
wymt.com
Kensley Feltner moves up to 5th on KHSAA all-time scoring list
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time this season, Kensley Feltner has passed up history. With a pair of free throws in the second quarter against Prestonsburg, the senior Lawrence County point guard passed former Hazard star Carolyn Alexander to fifth on the KHSAA’s all-time career scoring list with 3,727 points and counting.
wymt.com
Pikeville beats Danville to move on to All “A” Semifinals
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers were dominant from start to finish. Pikeville cruised past Danville 61-38 to move on to the Girls All “A” State Semifinals. “I’m always talking about our defense and our pressure and how we have to come out understanding personnel,” said Pikeville head girls basketball coach Kristy Orem. “You know right now you’re getting to that point in the game like we know we want to defend then you got to know the personnel and for us, it was a key we didn’t let (Samantha Bottom) get any three’s and we know where she was on those baseline three’s and that we were able to guard (Love Mays) and off of the dribble because off the bounce she gets downhill really well and we knew that was important so for us to get out and get the good start that we had obviously was a help.”
wymt.com
Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
wymt.com
Hazard beats Bishop Brossart in All “A” first round
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs got out ahead early and could not be stopped at EKU. Hazard pulled out a 68-62 win over Bishop Brossart to advance to the quarterfinals of the All “A” State Tournament. Max Johnson led all scorers with 17 points, among his highest...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Jason Allen North, 44, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing. • Monica...
wymt.com
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
wymt.com
Recovery still underway six months after historic EKY flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks six months since the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky that took the lives of 44 Kentuckians and destroyed hundreds of homes. Rebuilding will take years, but the region has received lots of help along the way. Donors from across the world raised...
wymt.com
Body pulled from lake in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley...
wymt.com
‘Don’t give up’: Eastern Ky. couple reflects on flooding as six-month anniversary nears
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Ken and Gloria Slone saw water rushing outside of their Knott County home during the early morning hours of July 28, 2022. ”By that time we didn’t know what to do, you know.” “You kind of wonder when is the water going to stop rising, is it going to keep going,” The Slones told WYMT Mountain News This Morning Anchor Dakota Makres in an August 2022 interview.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Second Rebuilding Project in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (Jan. 24, 2023) – Today, as part of his ongoing commitment to help Eastern Kentucky rebuild after devastating flooding six months ago, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a second location for new, high-ground homes. Located just five miles from downtown Hazard, the 50-acre building site is close to...
wymt.com
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. Kentucky State Police troopers said they found a body on Bloomington Road Tuesday night. KSP has not released many details about the case. Troopers said the cause of death is being investigated and the victim was taken...
wymt.com
Disaster relief group on its way to EKY for unmet needs assessment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew, a faith-based nonprofit from Michigan, will be heading to Pike and Floyd Counties in early February to perform an unmet needs assessment. “We gather those needs and then we prioritize those needs and we put them in a database that we can hand...
wymt.com
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
wymt.com
A pillar of one EKY community gives update six-months following historic flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days following July 28th’s historic flood, WKCB The Killer B’s staff were cleaning up what was left behind of their building. “I was just in total shock,” said WKCB’s General Manager Randy Thompson. “I had never seen water like that before, and I really didn’t know what we were going to do.”
wymt.com
Floyd County restaurant sees growth following July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett area of Floyd County was one of many communities across the region that were rocked by flood waters in July 2022. “Pure chaos,” said Garrett Fountain owner Amber Sparkman. “Everywhere you could look, there was people that were getting devastated. They lost their home, people lost their businesses, their place of work.”
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
wymt.com
Hazard bookstore celebrates third-year anniversary
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday is the third-year anniversary for the Read Spotted Newt, a locally owned bookstore in Hazard. They celebrated with coffee and donuts, while customers got 50% off hard cover books. Owner Mandi Sheffel is proud the bookstore is still running after the Covid-19 pandemic and flooding from late July, but also said she can not take all of the credit for it.
Comments / 0