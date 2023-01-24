ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJCL

Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
APPLING COUNTY, GA
a-z-animals.com

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
FITZGERALD, GA
WALB 10

Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of parents, teachers and community members showed up to a called board of education meeting Saturday regarding the controversy surrounding the interim superintendent. Dawn Clements was the interim superintendent for 8 months. She recently resigned and retired after concerns over her sexuality. According to residents,...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
wbtw.com

Woman dies after medical emergency, crash in Georgia

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:13 p.m., dispatch received a call that a vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Cedar Crossing Vidalia Road and J.P. Milligan Road in Uvalda.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta juveniles arrested for stealing Play Station

VALDOSTA – Three juveniles from Valdosta were arrested for robbery and aggravated assault after stealing a Play Station 5. Arrested 1: Juvenile, African American male, 11 years of age, Valdosta resident;. Arrested 2: Juvenile, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident;. Arrested 3: Juvenile, African American male,...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Alleged car thief leads officers on chase through Bacon, Coffee counties

A suspect wanted out of DeKalb County led officers from Bacon and Coffee counties on a high speed chase last week that ended near Nicholls. According to a release issued by the Bacon County Sheriff's Office, on January 18, 2023, Alma Police Department officers were dispatched to the Circle K/McDonald’s at the intersection of East 16th Street and South Pierce Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
BACON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
VALDOSTA, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

Valdosta Felon Arrested Tuesday

VALDOSTA, Georgia – About 2:30 a.m., Monday, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of West Magnolia Street and North St. Augustine Road after E911 received a call of a vehicle sitting at the stop sign with loud music coming from the vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle they found the driver, later identified as Lakenry Roberts 28), who appeared to be sleeping.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Car theft on the rise nationwide, certain brands at higher risk

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Car theft declined for two years before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kelly Blue Book. Now, research shows it is back on the rise. Nearly 250,000 vehicle thefts were reported from January to March 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. They say car theft drastically increased compared to 2021 when about 930,000 Americans reported stolen vehicles for that year.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

3 teenagers charged in Valdosta armed robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three teenagers were charged in connection to an armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The incident happened on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. Valdosta police responded to the 500 block of New Hudson Street after receiving a 911 call that someone had shot at juveniles that ran into someone’s house. There was another 911 call about a man being robbed of a video game console at gunpoint by a group of juveniles. The victim told police he ran and got in his car and the group chased him and shot at his car.
VALDOSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. deputy arrested, fired after off-duty incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County deputy has been charged with battery, false imprisonment, and elder abuse after an off-duty incident. Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley said it started Jan. 15 while Deputy Timothy Hedman was off duty. According to the sheriff, Hedman said he was trying to...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA

