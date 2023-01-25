Read full article on original website
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run
Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.
news3lv.com
Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 19-year-old woman
UPDATE (Jan. 27): Las Vegas police say Anabel Ceja has been located. Original story continues below. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman. According to police, Anabel Ceja was last seen at about...
Two-vehicle crash in southeast valley kills one, injures six, police say
A car and an SUV crashed in the southeast valley Saturday, killing one person and injuring six others, Metro Police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of trying to fight Las Vegas police during arrest for stolen cars
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man is out of jail awaiting his next court appearance after he allegedly stole two cars, had possession of a firearm while being a felon and tried to fight three officers during his arrest, authorities said. Victor Burgia, 28, is facing charges of...
Fox5 KVVU
Arrest report: Man says Las Vegas woman fell out of moving car before her death
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man arrested Tuesday is charged in the kidnapping and murder of a Las Vegas woman that occurred in November of last year, according to authorities. Ferrari Busby, 37, is being held without bail following a court hearing Thursday. An arrest report from the Las...
KTNV
Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect armed with ‘large machete’ in northeast valley
Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business on North Las Vegas Boulevard. It happened on January 6, at approximately 10:09 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis and Lamb boulevards.
Caught on video: Officer, good Samaritan pull trapped driver from burning car on Las Vegas Strip
Video shows a police officer leaping into action to save a trapped driver Friday on the Las Vegas Strip.
Daughters find body of man killed in possible hit-and-run crash
Two girls found their father dead after possible hit-and-run crash on Hacienda and Brent Thurman Way. The public is urged to call Metro if they have any information.
KRQE News 13
Man arrested 82 times sentenced for his role in Las Vegas hookah lounge mass shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man convicted for his part in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge could serve a little more than a year in prison as police continue to search for other shooters involved. Lee Wilson, 45, is the only person charged thus far...
KTNV
Police: 19-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by juvenile driver in east Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old woman was hit by a car and critically injured while crossing the street in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. According to an incident report, officers were called to the intersection of Stewart Avenue...
Fox5 KVVU
5 arrested, including 3 minors, after home invasion leads to shooting in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police have arrested five people they say were involved in a home invasion turned shooting in a Henderson neighborhood on Jan. 12. Police arrested two adults as well as three minors for allegedly shooting during the break-in. It happened around 3 a.m. in the MacDonald...
Pedestrian dead after fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas valley
According to an incident report, police responded to the crash at 9:14 a.m., immediately locating a pedestrian and transferring them to UMC Trauma, where they were pronounced dead.
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after shot during 'neighbor dispute' in west Las Vegas Valley
Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
‘I am sickened beyond words to express my horror,’ Las Vegas community reacts to video of violent arrest of Tyre Nichols during Memphis traffic stop
Las Vegas and Nevada officials are reacting to the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after body cam footage and street surveillance footage were made public Friday.
Woman, 19, in critical condition after being struck by car in 2nd Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old woman was reportedly in critical condition Friday afternoon after being hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police. Just after 10 a.m. Friday, a 2004 Infinity G35 was driving east on Stewart Avenue approaching the intersection with Ronald Lane, near Pecos Road, while […]
Fox5 KVVU
Police investigate possible hit-and-run after 77-year-old man found dead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a possible hit-and-run crash that happened Friday morning that left one dead. According to LVMPD, between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14, a possible automobile vs. pedestrian collision happened on Brent Thurman Way north of West Hacienda Avenue. Police said...
Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
Las Vegas police notify public that 3-year-old has been found
Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance and help in locating 3-year-old Legend Day-Shempert.
