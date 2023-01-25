LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO