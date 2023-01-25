ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 19-year-old woman

UPDATE (Jan. 27): Las Vegas police say Anabel Ceja has been located. Original story continues below. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman. According to police, Anabel Ceja was last seen at about...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured after shot during 'neighbor dispute' in west Las Vegas Valley

Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police investigate possible hit-and-run after 77-year-old man found dead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a possible hit-and-run crash that happened Friday morning that left one dead. According to LVMPD, between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14, a possible automobile vs. pedestrian collision happened on Brent Thurman Way north of West Hacienda Avenue. Police said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy