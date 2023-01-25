Read full article on original website
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, And Darvin Ham Criticize Referees After Celtics Game: "We Got Cheated"
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Darvin Ham criticized the referees after they missed a late foul on James in the game against the Celtics.
Crew chief offers take on Lakers-Celtics controversy
While the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics played in one of the best games of the season on Saturday night, the end of regulation is memorable for all of the wrong reasons. LeBron James was clearly fouled going for a game-winning layup, but no foul was called. Then, Patrick Beverley was assessed a technical Read more... The post Crew chief offers take on Lakers-Celtics controversy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBA
Keys to the Game: Knicks 120, Celtics 117 (OT)
Few games are won or lost at the free-throw line. One of those rare instances just so happened to occur Thursday night at TD Garden. New York made its free throws during the final 30 seconds, and Boston did not. Sometimes, it’s as simple as that. Julius Randle made...
NBA
Jordan Brand uniforms unveiled for NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah
For the sixth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, held this year in Salt Lake City. The uniforms feature gradient color treatments that represent Utah and its landscapes. From the sky’s purple and blue tones in the evening to the...
NBA
Joel Embiid, 76ers Welcome Nuggets and Nikola Jokić | Gameday Report 48/82
The Philadelphia 76ers (31-16) – winners of six straight games and 19 of their last 23 – meet the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (34-15) in their next game, a Saturday showdown in South Philadelphia slated for 3 p.m. ET. Joel Embiid is the NBA’s leading scorer, averaging 33.4...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Missed Opportunity Against the Knicks
The Cavaliers weren't able to mount a comeback against the Knicks in a 105-103 loss. Justin and Carter weigh in on another missed opportunity, how the rotations have looked as the team has gotten healthier, the bench's struggles and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast...
NBA
NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Continue Their Win Streak as the Spurs Come to Town
Last Matchup: 1/20/23 – LAC 131- SAS 126 | Kawhi Leonard: 36 – Keldon Johnson: 23. In their three wins against the Spurs this season, the Clippers have a combined 50.5 three- point percentage (51-of-101). In the last 30 years, the Clippers have had a better single- season three-point percentage against just one team, the Timberwolves in 2020-21 (51.0%, min. 70 3PA).
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)
The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/27/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 27, 2023. Zion Williamson selected as starter for 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA announced today that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been selected as a starter for...
NBA
NBA Fantasy: Players with improved roles this season
Injuries continue to be a common theme in the NBA, and as depressing as they can be, some do at least provide opportunities for other players to step into larger roles. Let’s highlight five players who have moved into more prominent roles and discuss their fantasy basketball outlooks moving forward.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)
The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Bucks 141
Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If there's one thing to know about the 2022-23 Indiana Pacers, it's that they never quit. The Pacers could have packed it in after a dismal first half against the Bucks, a team that had beaten Indiana in nine straight meetings entering Friday and dominated the first two quarters, leading by as many as 33 and taking an 85-56 advantage into halftime.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Thunder
The Wine & Gold close out their three-game roadie on Friday night – traveling to Oklahoma City for a matchup with the surprising young Thunder at Paycom Center. On Thursday night in Houston, the Cavaliers got a much-needed blowout victory – running out to a 26-point halftime lead and barely looking back after intermission, with Darius Garland leading the way on his 23rd birthday. Cleveland dominated in the near-wire-to-wire win – tallying 40 points off 22 Houston turnovers while committing just 10 miscues of their own. The Cavs handed out 29 assists, drilled 15 triples and got a combined 35 points from their bench in the win.
NBA
Zion Williamson selected as starter for 2023 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA announced today that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been selected as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. This marks Williamson’s second NBA All-Star recognition. In 29 games this...
NBA
Four Pelicans players listed as out for Saturday home game vs. Wizards
With the return of Brandon Ingram to the lineup Wednesday, New Orleans got a bit closer to full strength, but the Pelicans still have four players officially listed as out on their Friday injury report, including three for health reasons. That group includes Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). Saturday’s home game vs. Washington tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by Bally Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM.
NBA
PHOENIX SUNS CAMERON PAYNE RECIEVES DECEMBER NBA CARES COMMUNITY ASSIST AWARD
-NBA to donate $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona- NEW YORK, January 26, 2023 – The NBA today announced Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne as the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for the month of December in recognition of his commitments to philanthropy during NBA Cares Season of Giving and mentorship for youth. Each month of the regular season the award recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities.
NBA
Trajan Langdon on Pelicans roster, early season adversity | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, Joe Cardosi recaps the recent Pelicans losses and the return of Brandon Ingram against the Minnesota Timberwolves, plus hear radio highlights from radio play by play announcer Todd Graffagnini and color analyst John DeShazier breaks down the final play against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
Zion Williamson grateful for All-Star starting nod after frustration of previous year
It was a seemingly routine Thursday evening on a non-gameday for his team when Zion Williamson’s phone started buzzing as he shopped at a store in New Orleans. When his stepfather alerted him to the news that he’d just been named an NBA All-Star Game starter, a series of thoughts went through Williamson’s mind – including the year that preceded that moment.
