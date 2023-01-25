Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lee Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tyre Nichols' DeathAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
President Biden Expresses Condolences for Loss of Tyre Nichols and Grief for Americans in MemphisElizabeth A. GodwinMemphis, TN
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis eases injury concerns in win over Spurs
LOS ANGELES — Just before heaving a half-court shot, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle. After falling to the ground, Davis then clutched his right leg. After a collective groan permeated the arena, Davis stood up. Lakers fans then exhaled. “I almost fainted,” Lakers coach...
NBA
Joel Embiid, 76ers Welcome Nuggets and Nikola Jokić | Gameday Report 48/82
The Philadelphia 76ers (31-16) – winners of six straight games and 19 of their last 23 – meet the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (34-15) in their next game, a Saturday showdown in South Philadelphia slated for 3 p.m. ET. Joel Embiid is the NBA’s leading scorer, averaging 33.4...
NBA
Jordan Brand uniforms unveiled for NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah
For the sixth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, held this year in Salt Lake City. The uniforms feature gradient color treatments that represent Utah and its landscapes. From the sky’s purple and blue tones in the evening to the...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Knicks 120, Celtics 117 (OT)
Few games are won or lost at the free-throw line. One of those rare instances just so happened to occur Thursday night at TD Garden. New York made its free throws during the final 30 seconds, and Boston did not. Sometimes, it’s as simple as that. Julius Randle made...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: Could D-Rose return? Bulls trade deadline thoughts and more
Parker Lerdal: Will Ex-Bull Derrick Rose return to Chicago as part of the NBA trade deadline this year?. Sam: Independently of being his biographer, I believe it would be an excellent move for a team that still remains without a true point guard, and that’s hurt the Bulls this season without Ball. Goran Dragić fills in admirably, but not for long periods. Rose would be a terrific addition for spot minutes, if not also local popularity and the ability to mentor a local guard like Ayo Dosunmu. But it seems like a difficult fit. Rose is out of the Knicks’ rotation, it seems for good, and the reports have been they’ll try to send him somewhere he can compete. But even if he’s never said it out loud lately, I believe he’d welcome a return home. The issue is his salary of about $14 million this season and a team option for next season. The Bulls might be able to match that with a package that includes Coby White, Tony Bradley and an addition. Though it’s unclear if the Bulls have plans for White. If Rose isn’t traded next month, then you figure he’ll get a buyout and then choose a team. The last time he was in the playoffs in New York a few years ago even at his somewhat reduced level he was their best player in the series.
NBA
Stephen Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands
NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Hawks
Stops were nearly impossible to be found in the first half of this one, as both the Thunder and Hawks created not just lanes, but boulevards into the paint which resulted in finishes down low and kickouts for 3. By halftime of Wednesday night’s start of a three-game homestand for the Thunder, the game was tied at 77 all.
NBA
Reports: Myles Turner, Pacers agree on 2-year extension
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed to a two-year, $60 million extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season, according to multiple reports. Turner, 26, is averaging career highs in scoring and rebounds (17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds) while blocking 2.4 shots per game for the Pacers (24-27), who currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell Selected as All-Star Starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City
CLEVELAND – Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been selected as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, the league announced tonight on TNT. The 72nd annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena home of the Utah Jazz, and will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
NBA
Joel Embiid fined $25K for making obscene gesture on playing court
NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 137-133...
NBA
Report: Luka Doncic day-to-day with left ankle sprain
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who was injured in Thursday’s win against the Phoenix Suns, is reportedly day-to-day with a left ankle injury. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Doncic has a “mild sprain” that came after he stepped on a Suns defender’s foot in the first quarter of that game.
NBA
Golden State’s Stephen Curry Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and...
NBA
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steph Curry during the Fourth Quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Madeline Kenney (Bay Area News Group) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Grizzlies at Warriors Game. QUESTION: Why was Steph Curry ejected in the fourth?. WRIGHT: Stephen Curry takes his mouthpiece and throws into the stands with force, as per rule,...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.26.23
GAME NIGHT FROM CHARLOTTE: Bulls (22-25, 9-15 on the road) at Hornets: (13-36, 5-16 at home). 6:30 CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:15 CT. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6:30 CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Hornets: Rozier: 21 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Mavericks rule out Luka Doncic vs. Jazz due to sprained left ankle
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss a game at Utah on Saturday after spraining his left ankle against Phoenix in the opener of a two-game trip. Doncic’s absence leaves the Mavericks without their top two scorers. Christian Wood is recovering from a broken left thumb.
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Timberwolves 111-100 in fifth straight loss
The shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies (31-18) fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25) 111-100 on Friday to finish 0-5 on their season-long five-game road trip. Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. Former Grizz Kyle Anderson followed with a season-high 23 points and six assists, including a season-high four 3-pointers in a game. D’Angelo Russell finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Nathan Knight added 10 points off the bench.
NBA
And the Best Fourth-Quarter Team in the NBA Since Dec. 1 is….The Orlando Magic
ORLANDO - One of the big differences between this season and last for the Orlando Magic is their play down the stretch of games. Whether the games are close or not – and many have been this season – the Magic have thrived in the fourth quarter in most of their contests so far, especially lately.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 15
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Missed Opportunity Against the Knicks
The Cavaliers weren't able to mount a comeback against the Knicks in a 105-103 loss. Justin and Carter weigh in on another missed opportunity, how the rotations have looked as the team has gotten healthier, the bench's struggles and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast...
Comments / 0